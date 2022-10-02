Vikings vs. Saints: Time, Channel and How to Watch First London Game of 2022 NFL Season

Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season continues with a full slate of Sunday games with a twist. The Minnesota Vikings will face the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, the NFL's first game in its International Series this season. The game will kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET and air on the NFL Network while streaming on NFL+.

The Vikings (2-1) are coming off of a 28-24 victory over the Detroit Lions. One player to watch is wide receiver Justin Jefferson who looks to get things going after catching just three passes for 14 yards last week. In the Vikings' season opener against the Green Bay Packers, Jefferson picked up where he left off last year, catching nine passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns. In the last two games, Jefferson recorded just nine receptions for 62 yards and zero touchdowns.

One goal Jefferson has to become the first play to have 2,000 receiving yards in a season. "I mean, that's what we're looking for," he last month, per the Vikings' official website. "It is going to come. … God blessed me to be in this situation already, so I've just got to keep getting better, keep finding ways to get open, and I'm pretty sure K.O. is gonna move me around a lot more."

The Saints (1-2) have lost the last two games after rallying from 16 points down in the fourth quarter to beat the Atlanta Falcons in the opener. And with quarterback Jamies Winston dealing with multiple injuries, the Saints will go with Andy Dalton as their starter on Sunday. Dalton joined the Saints this season after spending last year with the Chicago Bears. He's known for his time with the Cincinnati Bengals (2011-2019) as he was a three-time Pro Bowler in nine seasons with the club.

"Whatever happens, I know I'll be ready. This week, I've just gotten a little more practice time out there. However this thing goes, I'll be ready when I'm called," Dalton said earlier this week, per NFL.com. "For me, I had the whole spring while Jameis was rehabbing, and I think that was a great time for me to get to know these guys, be around them. … I feel really good about where we're at."