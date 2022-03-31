Verdict Reached for Man Accused of Murdering Jaguars Star CJ Beathard’s Brother

A verdict has been reached in the trial for Michael Mosley, the man accused of killing two, including Clay Beathard, the brother of Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback CJ Beathard. According to News Channel 5 in Nashville, the jury found Mosley guilty of two counts of criminal homicide, one count of attempted criminal homicide and one count of assault. Along with Clay Beathard, Mosley is accused of killing Paul Trapenia III and injuring AJ Bethurum in a fight outside Dogwood Bar in downtown Nashville before Christmas 2019. Mosley waived his right to testify, and his attorneys argued that he was acting in self-defense.

During the trial, multiple witnesses testified and 12 different videos of the fight were shown to the jury. Mosley is accused of stabbing the three men with a knife, but those who testified so far said they never saw a weapon. Bethurum testified during the trial and said he no longer has any vision out of his left eye despite multiple surgeries.

At the time of Clayton Bearthard’s death, CJ was a member of the San Francisco 49ers he didn’t play the entire 2019 season after starting five games for the 49ers in 2018. “It’s hard to even know where to start for something like this, but I guess first I just want to say a can’t tell you how thankful and blessed me and my family are for all of the people that have reached out and prayers we have received since [my] brother went to heaven,” CJ said in an Instagram post at the time. “It truly is unbelievable all of the support and friends we have. I love each [and] every one of you. Thank y’all so much.”

In the same post, CJ went on to describe the type of person Clay was. “Clay has the biggest heart of anyone that I have ever known, he said. “Anyone that knows him knows this, he would do absolutely anything for the people he loves. He is the most loyal guy that I have ever known in my life and has always been so dang proud of my family and I. It sounds so cliche but clay is the best example of a dude that lights up every room he walks into wether (sic) its with his loud contagious laugh or just the smile on his face. Anyone that knows him would tell you the same.”

CJ signed a two-year, $5 million contract with the Jaguars last year. He played in two games and just completed two passes for 33 yards. He was drafted by the 49ers in the third round in 2017 out of Iowa. In his college career, CJ posted a 21-7 record and threw for 5,507 yards, 40 touchdowns and 19 interceptions.