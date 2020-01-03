Former NFL Star Dez Bryant’s Wild Plan for Browns Signing QB Eli Manning Has Social Media Weighing In

Former NFL star Dez Bryant has a plan that could help the Cleveland Browns be a Super Bowl contender. In 2019, the Browns finished with a 6-10 record and it led to the team firing head coach Freddie Kitchens and they also parted ways with general manager John Dorsey. Bryant believes the solution to the Browns’ problems is not just getting an established head coach or general manager, but he wants the team to sign veteran quarterback Eli Manning.

Manning will be a free agent in March and he has no plans of being a backup QB. The Browns drafted Baker Mayfield No. 1 overall in 2018 and he has been the starting QB ever since. But Bryant thinks having Manning on the roster would help Mayfield in his progression as he struggled this past season.

The Plan

This what Cleveland Brown fans should be dreaming row right now.. get Eli Manning ..some how some way get 49ers D coordinator..run similar style offense like the 49ers… Cleveland have crazy talent everywhere offense and defense…maximize it while you can I’m taking all bets — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 1, 2020

Along with signing Manning, Bryant wants the Browns to hire Robert Saleh to be the head coach and have the team run the same offense as the 49ers. Based on how the 49ers have looked this year, it wouldn’t be a bad move because they finished the year with a 13-3 record and have a chance to win the Super Bowl.

Eli and OBJ Reunion

Bet OBJ would be thrilled to see Eli 😂😂😂 — The Room Note (@TheRoomNote1) January 1, 2020

One member of the Browns who would love to see Manning is Odell Beckham Jr. The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns last year and he did not have a great first season in Cleveland, catching 74 passes for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns. Manning loved throwing to Beckham and it wouldn’t change in Cleveland.

Martellus Bennett weighs in

Lol you can’t run 49ers offense with Eli. Lol. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) January 1, 2020

Former NFL tight end Martellus Bennett is confident that Manning can’t run an offense similar to the 49ers. San Francisco is more run-oriented than what Manning is used to, and while the quarterback isn’t required to run, having an agile signal-caller is beneficial. Manning has never been known for his running abilities, so it’s unlikely he won’t be running an offense like that anytime soon.

Teddy Bridgewater Instead?

$100 they pick up Teddy Bridgewater pic.twitter.com/TPYlLByZTM — TheStonehouse (@stonehouse_the) January 1, 2020

One fan thinks a better option for the Browns is to sign Teddy Bridgewater. And that’s more likely of an option because when Drew Brees missed five games, the Saints didn’t blink as they won all five with Bridgewater under center. However, it’s likely the Saints re-sign him because good backup QBs are hard to find.

Dez Bryant, Browns Next GM

You should apply for the GM job, you’d fit right in — Joe Lauria (@joelauria24) January 1, 2020

This fan thinks because of the plan Bryant revealed, he should be the team’s new general manager. That will never happen and the fan was obviously being sarcastic. However, based on the history of the Browns, getting Bryant to be the GM probably wouldn’t be a bad move.

Message for Bryant

Respectfully, Mr. Bryant,

Stop recommending and talking about the Browns. Thank you. — Charlie Bald (@charlesbaldpty) January 1, 2020

This fan had a message for Bryant. It’s clear Bryant’s plan did not sit well with the Twitter user not because he doesn’t like the Browns, but Bryant has no ties with the organization as he spent his entire career with the Cowboys. But with Bryant no longer in the league, he’s going to share his thoughts on different teams.

The Biggest Problem

First things first… get an OL that can pass protect. For a guy who played football, I thought you would have seen that this was their deficiency — John (@JohnEdwardsV) January 1, 2020

Quarterback play isn’t the biggest issue with the Browns. This fan points out that offensive line was one of the reasons the team finished 6-10. That’s true as Baker Mayfield didn’t have time to throw consistently which led to the offense struggling. So the Brows will likely address the offensive line before any other position this offseason.