Jacksonville Jaguars QB C.J. Beathard Is Engaged

C.J. Beathard is getting married. The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback announced on Instagram on Sunday that he is engaged to his longtime girlfriend Madelyn Chupka. Beathard shared a photo of himself and Chupka showing off the engagement ring. And in another photo, only Chupka's hand with the ring is shown with Beathard and their daughter Lyla.

According to Heavy, Beathard and Chupka met when they were both attending the University of Iowa. The two began dating, and their daughter was born in December 2016. "Cj and I are so happy to finally share the big news-we are having a baby and could not be any more excited!" Chupka wrote in an Instagram post in August 2016. "Although this was not quite the timing we had in mind and not exactly how we had pictured our lives being, we trust in God's plan and know He changes the plans we make only for the better. A baby is truly one of the biggest blessings and gifts that life could ever bring! We cannot wait to meet our little girl in December!"

Beathard played at Iowa from 2012-2016 before he was selected in the third round by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2017 NFL Draft. During his rookie season, Beathard played in seven games with five starts and threw for 1,430 yards, four touchdowns and six interceptions while also rushing for 126 yards and three touchdowns. In 2018, Beathard became the 49ers starting QB early in the season due to Jimmy Garoppolo suffering a season-ending injury. He ended up playing in six games with five starts and threw for 1,252 yards with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. After not seeing the field in 2019, Beathard played in six games with two starts in 2020 and threw for 787 yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions.

In March of 2021, Beathard signed a two-year, $5 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars. During the 2021 season, Beathard played in two games as he was the backup for Trevor Lawrence. In 2022, Beathard played in four games to help the Jaguars reach the playoffs for the first time since the 2017 season. In February of this year, the 29-year-old signed a two-year contract extension with the Jaguars.