A Complete List of NFL Players Who Have Opted Out of 2020 Season

The 2020 NFL season will look very different due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of the coronavirus concerns, the league let players opt out of the 2020 season and still get paid. For those who opted out for medical reasons, they will receive a $350,000 stipend for the year. For those who voluntarily opt out, they will receive $150,000.

The deadline for players to opt out and earn stipends was on Thursday and a total of 66 players decided to hold off playing until the 2021 season. Out of the 32 teams, the New England Patriots were hit the hardest as eight players opted out, including linebacker Dont'a Hightower.

"This wasn't an easy decision, or one I made lightly, but I do feel that it's the best decision for my family at the time," Hightower wrote on Twitter. "I'm so grateful for the support of my teammates and coaches as well, and will try to continue to lead and help as much as I can. 2020 has been a challenging year for our world. I hope you can call continue to be a light in dark times - More light and great times are ahead." Here's a complete list of players who have opted out of the 2020 season.