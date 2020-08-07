A Complete List of NFL Players Who Have Opted Out of 2020 Season
The 2020 NFL season will look very different due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of the coronavirus concerns, the league let players opt out of the 2020 season and still get paid. For those who opted out for medical reasons, they will receive a $350,000 stipend for the year. For those who voluntarily opt out, they will receive $150,000.
The deadline for players to opt out and earn stipends was on Thursday and a total of 66 players decided to hold off playing until the 2021 season. Out of the 32 teams, the New England Patriots were hit the hardest as eight players opted out, including linebacker Dont'a Hightower.
"This wasn't an easy decision, or one I made lightly, but I do feel that it's the best decision for my family at the time," Hightower wrote on Twitter. "I'm so grateful for the support of my teammates and coaches as well, and will try to continue to lead and help as much as I can. 2020 has been a challenging year for our world. I hope you can call continue to be a light in dark times - More light and great times are ahead." Here's a complete list of players who have opted out of the 2020 season.
Arizona Cardinals
OL Marcus Gilbert
Baltimore Ravens
OL Andre Smith
WR De'Anthony Thomas
Buffalo Bills
CB E.J. Gaines
DT Star Lotulelei
Carolina Panthers
OLB Christian Miller
LB Jordan Mack
Cincinnati Bengals
OL Isaiah Prince
DT Josh Tupou
Chicago Bears
S Jordan Lucas
DT Eddie Goldman
Cleveland Browns
OL Malcolm Pridgeon
OL Colby Gossett
DT Andrew Billings
OL Drew Forbes
OL Drake Dorbeck
Dallas Cowboys
FB Jamie Olawale
WR Stephen Guidry
CB Maurice Canady
Denver Broncos
OL Ja'Wuan James
DT Kyle Peko
Detroit Lions
OL Russell Bodine
WR Geronimo Allison
DT John Atkins
Green Bay Packers
WR Devin Funchess
Houston Texans
DT Eddie Vanderdoes
Indianapolis Colts
CB Marvell Tell
S Rolan Milligan
LB Skai Moore
Kansas City Chiefs
OL Lucas Niang
RB Damien Williams
OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
Las Vegas Raiders
LB Ukeme Eligwe
RB D.J. Killings
DE Jeremiah Valoaga
Los Angeles Rams
OL Chandler Brewer
Jacksonville Jaguars
CB Rashaan Melvin
DE/LB Lerentee McCray
DT Al Woods
Miami Dolphins
WR Albert Wilson
WR Allen Hurns
Minnesota Vikings
DT Michael Pierce
New England Patriots
TE Matt LaCosse
WR Marqise Lee
S Patrick Chung
LB Dont'a Hightower
RB Brandon Bolden
OL Marcus Cannon
FB Danny Vitale
OL Najee Toran
New Orleans Saints
TE Cole Wick
TE Jason Vander Laan
New York Giants
CB Same Beal
WR Da'Mari Scott
OL Nate Solder
New York Jets
WR Josh Doctson
LB C.J. Mosley
OL Leo Koloamatangi
Philadelphia Eagles
WR Marquise Goodwin
San Francisco 49ers
OL Shon Coleman
WR Travis Benjamin
Seattle Seahawks
OL Chance Warmack
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OL Brad Seaton
Tennessee Titans
OL Anthony McKinney
Washington Football Team
LB Josh Harvey-Clemons
DL Caleb Brantley
Free agent
OL Larry Warford