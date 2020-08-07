A Complete List of NFL Players Who Have Opted Out of 2020 Season

By Brian Jones

The 2020 NFL season will look very different due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of the coronavirus concerns, the league let players opt out of the 2020 season and still get paid. For those who opted out for medical reasons, they will receive a $350,000 stipend for the year. For those who voluntarily opt out, they will receive $150,000.

The deadline for players to opt out and earn stipends was on Thursday and a total of 66 players decided to hold off playing until the 2021 season. Out of the 32 teams, the New England Patriots were hit the hardest as eight players opted out, including linebacker Dont'a Hightower.

"This wasn't an easy decision, or one I made lightly, but I do feel that it's the best decision for my family at the time," Hightower wrote on Twitter. "I'm so grateful for the support of my teammates and coaches as well, and will try to continue to lead and help as much as I can. 2020 has been a challenging year for our world. I hope you can call continue to be a light in dark times - More light and great times are ahead." Here's a complete list of players who have opted out of the 2020 season.

GettyImages-1200029205
(Photo: Brett Carlsen / Contributor, Getty)

Arizona Cardinals 

OL Marcus Gilbert 

Baltimore Ravens 

OL Andre Smith 

WR De'Anthony Thomas 

Buffalo Bills 

CB E.J. Gaines

DT Star Lotulelei 

Carolina Panthers 

OLB Christian Miller

LB Jordan Mack

Cincinnati Bengals 

OL Isaiah Prince 

DT Josh Tupou

GettyImages-1177094278
(Photo: Will Newton / Contributor, Getty)

Chicago Bears 

S Jordan Lucas

DT Eddie Goldman

Cleveland Browns 

OL Malcolm Pridgeon

OL Colby Gossett

DT Andrew Billings 

OL Drew Forbes 

OL Drake Dorbeck

Dallas Cowboys 

FB Jamie Olawale

WR Stephen Guidry

CB Maurice Canady

GettyImages-1166917389
(Photo: Alika Jenner / Stringer, Getty)

Denver Broncos 

OL Ja'Wuan James

DT Kyle Peko

Detroit Lions 

OL Russell Bodine

WR Geronimo Allison 

DT John Atkins

Green Bay Packers 

WR Devin Funchess

Houston Texans

DT Eddie Vanderdoes

Indianapolis Colts 

CB Marvell Tell

S Rolan Milligan

LB Skai Moore

GettyImages-1209549722
(Photo: Focus On Sport / Contributor, Getty)

Kansas City Chiefs 

OL Lucas Niang

RB Damien Williams 

OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

Las Vegas Raiders 

LB Ukeme Eligwe

RB D.J. Killings

DE Jeremiah Valoaga

Los Angeles Rams 

OL Chandler Brewer 

Jacksonville Jaguars 

CB Rashaan Melvin

DE/LB Lerentee McCray

DT Al Woods 

NFL players opting out 2020 season complete list
(Photo: Diamond Images / Contributor, Getty)

Miami Dolphins 

WR Albert Wilson 

WR Allen Hurns 

Minnesota Vikings 

DT Michael Pierce

New England Patriots 

TE Matt LaCosse

WR Marqise Lee

S Patrick Chung 

LB Dont'a Hightower

RB Brandon Bolden

OL Marcus Cannon 

FB Danny Vitale 

OL Najee Toran

GettyImages-1193000992
(Photo: Jim McIsaac / Contributor)

New Orleans Saints 

TE Cole Wick 

TE Jason Vander Laan

New York Giants 

CB Same Beal 

WR Da'Mari Scott 

OL Nate Solder 

New York Jets 

WR Josh Doctson

LB C.J. Mosley 

OL Leo Koloamatangi

Philadelphia Eagles 

WR Marquise Goodwin

GettyImages-1027719810
(Photo: Diamond Images / Contributor, Getty)

San Francisco 49ers

OL Shon Coleman 

WR Travis Benjamin 

Seattle Seahawks 

OL Chance Warmack 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

OL Brad Seaton 

Tennessee Titans 

OL Anthony McKinney 

Washington Football Team

LB Josh Harvey-Clemons 

DL Caleb Brantley 

Free agent

OL Larry Warford

