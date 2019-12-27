C.J. Beathard Breaks His Silence After Brother Clayton’s Nashville Murder

C.J. Beathard has broken his silence about the murder of his 22-year-old brother, Clayton. On December 21, Clayton was one of two men fatally stabbed outside of a bar in Nashville, Tenn. Now, the San Francisco 49ers backup quarterback has addressed the situation in a heartfelt post on Instagram, which included 10 different photos of the Beathard family throughout the years.

“It’s hard to even know where to start for something like this, but I guess first I just want to say a can’t tell you how thankful and blessed me and my family are for all of the people that have reached out and prayers we have received since [my] brother went to heaven,” Beathard began in the caption. “It truly is unbelievable all of the support and friends we have. I love each [and] every one of you. Thank y’all so much.”

Beathard originally learned of the tragedy after a night out celebrating the holidays with his wife and daughter. After thanking fans for their overwhelming support in the wake of the tragedy, he turned his focus to his late brother.

“Clay has the biggest heart of anyone that I have ever known,” he continued. “Anyone that knows him knows this, he would do absolutely anything for the people he loves. He is the most loyal guy that I have ever known in my life and has always been so dang proud of my family and I. It sounds so cliche but clay is the best example of a dude that lights up every room he walks into wether (sic) its with his loud contagious laugh or just the smile on his face. Anyone that knows him would tell you the same.”

Beathard went on to admit that the situation has been “absolutely awful” to deal with, and “will continue to be the hardest things my family and I have had to go through.” Still, he ended his sentiment on a positive note, thanking his network of fans for their support during their difficult time.

The late Clayton Beathard was also a football player, donning the uniform for both Battleground Academy as well as at Long Island University. His brother, C.J., wasn’t the only football star in the family, as his grandfather was NFL Hall of Famer Bobby Beathard. He was also the son of country music songwriter, Casey Beathard, while his brother, Tucker, is a singer.