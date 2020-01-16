Tucker Beathard Shares Song, ‘Brother,’ After Death of Brother Clayton

It’s been almost a month since Clayton Beathard and his friend, Paul Trapeni, were fatally stabbed outside of a Nashville bar, on the morning of Dec. 21. Beathard is the son of well-known songwriter, Casey Beathard, and the younger brother of singer-songwriter Tucker Beathard, as well as San Francisco 49ers quarterback C. J. Beathard.

Tucker is speaking out about the loss of his brother, sharing on social media a song he wrote, inspired by Clayton, “Brother,” during a much happier time for the Beathard family.

“I wrote this song right after my little brother Clay graduated high school, and It was heavy on my heart to write a song about the relationship dynamic that me and my brothers are blessed to share,” Tucker shared on social media. “This song has taken on a lot deeper meaning for me now that Clay is in Heaven. But I know he’s still watching over me and still gonna be helping me take on the world from above.”

Shortly after Clayton’s passing, Tucker took to social media to express his sorrow over the family’s unimaginable loss.

“December 21st God sure did get a good one,” Tucker wrote on social media. “Anyone who knows Clay knew what kind of light he naturally was in any situation no matter what the circumstances. I’m beyond blessed to have gotten 22 incredible years with him. As heartbreaking and hard this experience has been it has also pushed me and my family to a whole new level of faith and what it means to trust God and what his plan is.

“Clay was a true warrior for God and his kingdom and to see the legacy he has made and the lives he has changed, including mine, has given me some perspective on what life is really all about at the end of the day.,” he continued. “It amazes me to see how Clay already had that perspective… he lived a life here on earth for serving Jesus and had that discernment of right and wrong and the courage to wear his faith on his sleeve. I think God saw the great work he has done and now has rewarded him with a new life in heaven that no one can even fathom how incredible it is, and that thought alone is enough to help me smile in the midst of all this.”

Michael D. Mosley has been charged with two counts of homicide for both Clayton and Trapeni, as well as a third count of attempted homicide for a friend who was with the two men, and was injured but survived.

