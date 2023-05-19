Former 49ers Fullback Accused of Threatening Congressman Eric Swalwell

Former San Francisco 49ers fullback Bruce Miller is accused of threatening California congressman Eric Swalwell with execution. Swalwell went to social media to share a message allegedly sent by Miller that says "Almost time!! Would you rather Guantanamo or just execution f— traitor." According to NBC Bay Area, Swalwell reported the message to Capitol Police.

"My family and staff are deeply disturbed by the threat of execution...apparently by former 49er Bruce Miller," Swalwell said to NBC. "Threats of political violence are unacceptable." Swalwell also said the 49ers reached out to him on Thursday afternoon about the incident. He didn't share any details about the conversation but said, "As a lifelong member of The Faithful, I appreciate them sharing their concern."

Miller went to Twitter to downplay the message. "I was content with trolling corrupt politicians in my dm's, but since you want to make a story out of it then that's what we'll do. That was in no way a threat to you or your family," he wrote. "I missed when a harmless game of 'would you rather' Guantanamo or execution (which to my knowledge is the punishment) for the treason you've so aggressively participated in trying to frame the sitting president, who was disrupting the corrupt status quo of the parasitic us gov. You Eric, are a traitor to the country, to your state, and to your district."

Miller continued: "I asked a simple question which struck a nerve, which I can imagine would since that punishment is in the cards for you and many others! Im not MAGA, Republican or Democrat. I'm an American who is sick of watching the corrupt establishment destroy our country."

The former 49ers fullback was selected in the seventh round by the team in the 2011 NFL Draft out of UCF. In five seasons with the 49ers, Miller caught 76 passes for 734 yards and three touchdowns. Miller was cut from the 49ers before the start of the 2016 season, and it happened days after he was charged with seven felonies for allegedly assaulting a 70-year-old man. The charges were dropped, and the incident came nearly a year after he pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor domestic violence charge. Miller was out of football for four years before signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020. He played in eight games before being hit with a six-game suspension. Miller has not played since the 2020 season.