Tucker Beathard Posts Throwback Photos With Brother Clay, Killed in Nashville Stabbing

On Dec. 21, Clayton Beathard died in Nashville after being fatally stabbed outside of a bar in Midtown Nashville. He was taken to Vanderbilt Medical University Center to be treated but ultimately succumbed to his injuries. His older brother, country music singer Tucker, has since responded to the tragic incident by posting a series of throwback photos.

Friday, Tucker headed to Instagram with three different images to showcase his life with Clayton. The first showed the two sitting next to their brother, San Francisco 49ers backup QB C.J., in the stands at an event. There was also a photo that showed the three brothers as young children. Finally, Tucker showed off the teenage/early adulthood years.

“On December 21st God sure did get a good one,” Tucker wrote in the caption. “Anyone who knows Clay knew what kind of light he naturally was in any situation no matter what the circumstances. I’m beyond blessed to have gotten 22 incredible years with him.”

As Tucker continued to explain, this has been an incredibly heartbreaking situation for him and his family, but he believes that it has pushed them to a whole new level of faith. He is using this mindset and celebrating everything that his younger brother accomplished during his life and the manner in which he affected others.

“He lived a life here on earth for serving Jesus and had that discernment of right and wrong and the courage to wear his faith on his sleeve,” Tucker continued. “I think God saw the great work he has done and now has rewarded him with a new life in heaven that no one can even fathom how incredible it is, and that thought alone is enough to help me smile in the midst of all this.”

Clayton may have been the youngest brother in the family, but the country singer in Tucker said that he actually looked up to the 22-year-old. They even got matching Bible verse tattoos earlier in life.

Losing a loved one is devastating and can be doubly so during the holiday season. However, Tucker is using this as an opportunity to gain perspective while celebrating his brother’s life. He is also using the photos on Instagram to look back on his time with Clayton.

