Venus and Serena Williams’ Half-Sister Condemns Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars

The half-sister of Venus and Serena Williams has a huge problem with Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. Sabrina Williams, the eldest daughter of Richard Williams, spoke to The Sun about the slap and said that the Academy should strip Smith of his Oscar award for Best Actor for his role in King Richard.

“So Will Smith got angry, went overboard, and assaulted another person. Then you just can’t apologize two minutes later, you lost your mind. Wow,” Sabrina said. “I agree he should be stripped of the Oscar.” Smith slapped Rock for making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair. In 2018, Pinkett Smith revealed she has been diagnosed with alopecia, which leads to hair loss.

King Richard tells an uplifting story & Will Smith gives the best performance of his career, but the film paints a false portrait of Richard Williams. His oldest daughter Sabrina has been speaking out against the film since it's release. #Oscar #Oscars https://t.co/vhzsFQKyc9 — 🌸🌅Nicole York🌅🌸 (@noma2300) March 28, 2022

“I have alopecia, I can relate to that because I have alopecia really bad,” Sabrina continued. “But it’s not the time or place. If somebody offends you, you let them know in a private setting — ‘Hey, you offended my wife, I did laugh at the joke, but my wife was offended.’ But just to go on stage in the middle of an event and slap somebody, walk back down, and then yell from your seat. That’s just not appropriate. If they don’t take the thing from him, they should ban him from attending the event ever again, as that’s just ridiculous.

Sabrina went on to say that Smith may have some issues that he needs to deal with. She said, “I have no sympathy for him because that’s just irresponsible behavior. He probably needs to seek counseling. I’m not saying he has mental health issues but maybe he can talk to somebody because that’s not appropriate behavior.”

The Academy is investigating the incident, but it could take a few weeks before a decision is made. Rock has not commented on the slap, but Smith issued an apology on Monday. “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive,” Smith said. “My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”