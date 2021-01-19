Vanessa Bryant Shares Throwback Photos With Kobe to Celebrate Daughter Natalia's 18th Birthday

Vanessa Bryant is celebrating her daughter's 18th birthday by posting a series of photos of her on social media. Vanessa took to Instagram to share the photos, some of which included her late husband Kobe Bryant. This is an emotional time for the Bryant family as next week will be the one-year anniversary of Kobe and Gianna's death in a helicopter crash.

Recently, Vanessa shared a post on her Instagram story which talks about dealing with grief. "Let's be real, Grief is a messed up cluster of emotions," Vanessa wrote in the post. "One day, you're in the moment laughing and the next day you don't feel like being alive. I want to say this to people struggling with grief and heartbreaking loss. Find your reason to live. I know it's hard. I look at my daughters and I try to push through that feeling for them. Death is guaranteed but living the rest of the day isn't. Find your reason."

As Natalia turns 18, she's getting ready to go to college. Vanessa wants her to stay in California but it's possible Natalia could be going to New York for school. Here's a look at the photos Vanessa shared of Natalia and Kobe on Instagram.