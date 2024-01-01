Matthew McConaughey Shares Rare Photo With Son Livingston on His 11th Birthday

Matthew McConaughey shared a rare photo of his son Livingston in a social media tribute on his 11th birthday last week. In the sweet photo, Livingston smiles and sits on a couch with his dad, who is lovingly gazing at him. "Double one's, we love watching you grow. Thanks for puttin so many smiles on our faces. love, Papa's," the Interstellar star captioned the photo.

Many of McConaughey's followers chimed in in the comments section to wish Livingston a happy birthday. "It is the best thing in the world watching your little ones become the humans we know can change the world," one Instagram user wrote. "Happy birthday," someone else wrote, adding that McConaughey and his wife Camila Alvez "have the cutest kids."

In addition to Livingston, McConaughey and Alvez, who have been married since 2012, share son Levi, 15, and daughter Vida, 13. McConaughey has recently given more insight than usual into his tight-knit family. Earlier this month, Levi shared an earnest birthday message for his dad on his own Instagram, which McConaughey read aloud on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

"The man who always makes time for us no matter what," the post reads. "The man who's always there for us no matter what, and the man that taught me to appreciate the journey and not just the destination." Saying that he was touched by Levi's sweet message, McConaughey told Hudson on the Dec. 8 episode of her talk show, "It makes you feel like what you're doing as a parent is translating. Kids are a great mirror for who we are."

McConaughey, 54, recently wrote a children's book, Just Because, a picture book with couplets that he says are designed to spark conversation between readers young and old, like they did for his own family. "Just because you threw shade doesn't mean that I'm out of the sun. And just because they shut me down doesn't mean I have not won," he writes in Just Because.

McConaughey further explained that couplet to NPR in September. "You know, this throwing shade, or trolling, or negative response or comment on something you thought was cool, or true, doesn't mean that it steals your joy," he said at the time. "Does it mean that that has to affect your whole day or your whole mood?"