Vanessa Bryant Reportedly Working Through the ‘Shock’ of Kobe and Gianna’s Deaths

In the wake of the deaths of her husband and daughter, Vanessa Bryant is reportedly doing everything she can to work through the “shock” of losing her husband, Kobe, and 13-year-old daughter, Gianna. A source told PEOPLE, “The shock hasn’t entirely worn off. She’s very tired; she hasn’t been sleeping. She’s worried about her girls, worried about what happens next.”

The insider went on to say that all the support she and her three other daughters have been receiving from fans has been very welcomed. “Every memorial means something to her,” said the insider. “Every memorial is important.”

The source also explained that Bryant has been leaning on the support system of family and friends around her a lot as well. “She’s got people around her who are helping her: physically, emotionally, spiritually, mentally,” said the source. “She has spent the last week surrounded by people who love her and want only the best for her. She’s really being loved and cared for. And so are the girls.”

In her first comments after the deaths of her husband and daughter, Vanessa wrote in a separate Instagram post, “My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on Jan 29, 2020 at 4:59pm PST

She went on to say, “We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon.

“I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever,” Vanessa also wrote.

The helicopter crash claimed a total of nine lives, and has been ruled an accident.