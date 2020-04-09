Vanessa Bryant Says Kobe Bryant ‘Would Have Been so Proud’ to See Book Become Best Seller

Vanessa Bryant announced the release of her late husband Kobe Bryant‘s new book, The Wizenard Series: Season One, back in March. Now, the book is gained a lot of success, as it is now a New York Times Best Seller. Bryant announced the news on Instagram and revealed how Kobe would react if he was still alive today.

“5 championships. 5 NYT bestsellers. The Mamba strikes again,” she wrote on Instagram. “My husband [Kobe] would have been so proud to see his work continuing on with The #Wizenard Series: Season One. Thank you for supporting his legacy!!!!” The Wizenard Series: Season one is the sequel to the New York Times Best Seller, The Wizenard Series: Training Camp. Kobe talked about the book last year and explained what made him get into literature.

“Sports/fantasy is a blend of two of my passions: sports and fantasy storytelling,” Bryant said in an interview with Barnes & Noble. I’m a voracious reader and huge Harry Potter fan. So, it was a natural fit for me from that perspective. And, I think kids respond to lessons they learn while being entertained. It connects back to my desire to want to bring joy back to youth sports, while teaching important life lessons. Fantasy and magic draw people in—especially kids.

Bryant continued: “And in sports, the magic is inherently there—good and bad. If I’m feeling great, if I feel like: I can’t miss! That basket looks massive! But then conversely, if I’m feeling bad, the basket looks like it’s the size of a keyhole. I can’t make anything. That’s emotional magic. So I wanted to take emotion and use that as magic in our world to teach these very complicated methods to our children in an entertaining way.”

It has been a big week for Kobe. Along with the success of his new book, he was recently elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame. When Bryant heard it was official, she told Reece Davis of ESPN: It’s an incredible accomplishment and honor, and we’re extremely proud of him. Every accomplishment that he had as an athlete was a steppingstone to be here. Obviously we wish that he was here with us to celebrate. We’re incredibly proud of him. And there’s some solace in knowing that he was probably going to be a part of the 2020 Hall of Fame class.”