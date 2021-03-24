Vanessa Bryant Honors Late Daughter Gianna With New Tattoo

✖

Vanessa Bryant has added some new ink to pay tribute to her late daughter Gianna. On Tuesday, Bryant revealed she received a new arm tattoo in remembrance of her 13-year-old daughter who tragically died alongside Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and seven other people in a helicopter crash in January. Vanessa Bryant got the tattoo from artist Nikko Hurtado, and it read 'Mambacita' on her arm in honor of Gianna's nickname.

Bryant said that it took "8 hours to decided the front." However, she revealed that Hurtado is a "perfectionist and it only took five minutes. On Instagram, Bryant also shared videos of her oldest daughter Natalia getting her fourth tattoo. Getting tattoos is nothing new for Bryant as she shared on Instagram back in June of her getting inked up to pay tribute to Kobe and Gianna.

"Shoutout to [Nikko Hurtado] for coming over and helping me get my Gigi’s sweet message transferred on me," Bryant wrote on Instagram at the time. "So happy I can see my Gigi’s handwriting every day." In the second Instagram post, Bryant wrote: "I wanted my boo boo’s [Kobe Bryant] sweet message transferred on me. [Nikko Hurtado] came through for me. Thank you!"

Bryant's latest tattoo comes a few weeks after she was interviewed by PEOPLE about losing Kobe and Gianna. "This pain is unimaginable [but] you just have to get up and push forward," she says. "Lying in bed crying isn't going to change the fact that my family will never be the same again. But getting out of bed and pushing forward is going to make the day better for my girls and for me. So that's what I do."

Bryant also talked about how Kobe and Gianna give her inspiration. "I guess the best way to describe it is that Kobe and Gigi motivate me to keep going," she says. "They inspire me to try harder and be better every day. Their love is unconditional and they motivate me in so many different ways." Kobe Bryant was a member Lakers from 1996-2016. He led the Lakers to five NBA Championships and will be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in May.