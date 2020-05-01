Kobe Bryant Fans Celebrate Daughter Gianna Bryant's 14th Birthday 3 Months After Helicopter Crash
It's been three months since NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash. While it's been hard for fans to process that Bryant and his daughter are gone, May 1 is a little tougher as it's Gianna's birthday. She would have been 14 years old, and fans went to social media to show her a ton of love.
"God knew they couldn't be on this earth without each other. He had to bring them home to him together," Kobe Bryant's wife and Gianna's mother Vanessa said during their Celebration of Life event in February. "Babe, you take care of our Gigi. And I got Nati, Bibi and Coco. We're still the best team. We love and miss you, Boo Boo and Gigi. May you both rest in peace and have fun in heaven until we meet again one day. We love you both and miss you. Forever and always. Mommy."
Vanessa continued: "Gianna Bryant is an amazingly sweet and gentle soul. She was always thoughtful. she always kissed me goodnight and kissed me good morning," Vanessa said. "There were a few occasions where I was absolutely tired from being up with Bianka and Capri and I thought she had left for school without saying goodbye. I text and say 'No kiss?' and Gianna would reply with, 'Mama, I kissed you but you were asleep and I didn't want to wake you.'"
Gianna wanted to play basketball at the University of Connecticut and then go on to the WNBA. UConn and the WNBA paid tribute to her, and Kobe Bryant fans wished her a happy 14th birthday.
Gianna Bryant would have turned 14 today. Happy birthday, Gigi. 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/MXiroJiyxr— ESSENCE (@Essence) May 1, 2020
Happy Birthday Gigi we all love you and wish you a Happy Birthday in Heaven. Fly High Gigi #HappyBirthdayGigi ❤️🕊 pic.twitter.com/H3EFivqPD3— Josie (@Angelica46459) May 1, 2020
Mambacita forever.
Happy Birthday Gigi. 💙🕊 pic.twitter.com/UPIlYB5wDn— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) May 1, 2020
Gianna Bryant would’ve turned 14 years old today.
Happy Birthday Gigi. Rest in paradise. 💙🕊 pic.twitter.com/SeHkxKK3Tv— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) May 1, 2020
Gianna Bryant wanted to take the WNBA by storm.
She would have turned 14 today. Happy Birthday, Gigi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/W45IE41uM4— espnW (@espnW) May 1, 2020
Happy Birthday Gigi Bryant— AshleyCute11 (@Ashley35452042) May 1, 2020
R.I.P KOBE and GiGi pic.twitter.com/yIFYP27DRp
Since it's almost Gianna Bryant's bday, i made this short tribute video. Happy birthday Gigi. pic.twitter.com/d0jKmesj7C— edris📌 (@helloeddd) May 1, 2020
Happy Birthday GiGi Bryant. 🎈❤️👼 pic.twitter.com/J5TOHzuer1— Lake Show (@LakeShowFamily) May 1, 2020
Happy Birthday Gigi, her and Kobe up in heaven balling pic.twitter.com/NsSFIrTb4y— Dakota Fuqua (@DakotaFuqua77) May 1, 2020
Today would have been Gigi Bryant’s 14th birthday
Rest In Peace ♥️🙏 pic.twitter.com/P2kw55ksNo— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 1, 2020
happy birthday to Gigi Bryant 🕊🤍, gone but never forgotten pic.twitter.com/exLucVUGNg— Qrissa La’Kaye ✨ (@mixedgirlqrissa) May 1, 2020
Happy Birthday Gigi Bryant ♥️♥️
Hope you and your dad are in a better place now♥️ pic.twitter.com/AO8ao2947U— Bangtan are kingz periodt⁷ (@Eliana59044093) May 1, 2020
In honor of Gigi Bryant’s birthday, here’s how skilled she was.
Uses her bag of tricks to get into a pullup fadeaway, just like her daddy. RIP Mambacita 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/miXrbPScxE— Josh Toussaint (@josh2saint) May 1, 2020
Happy Birthday to Gigi Bryant!!!! Thinking about Vanessa, Natalia, and the rest of their family today as they deal with the pain of Gigi not reaching her 14th birthday. She deserved a long life but at least the life she did have was beautiful and full of love ❤️💔 pic.twitter.com/Z3VK0zZeNK— ᴍᴀᴅs 𓃰 (@sasscatalog) May 1, 2020
Gigi Bryant never got to see her 14th birthday, but not a day goes by where we don’t think about her and the perfect angel she is to us all. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9EQN0MYOuB— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 1, 2020
Today would’ve been Gigi Bryant’s 14th birthday.. may God be with Vanessa today. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Yo0lIqyl1s— Joseph (@whitemexicanb01) May 1, 2020
Gigi Bryant would have turned 14 today. Happy birthday #MambaCita 🙏🏽May 1, 2020
Happy birthday Gigi bryant you would’ve been 14 years old today 🥺 pic.twitter.com/QmaNXvnbij— Aslin (@_the0nlyy_a) May 1, 2020
May 1st and today is Sweet Gigi Bryant 14th Birthday! Have fun in heaven with Daddy Kobe Lil Angel👼#gigibryant #HappyBirthdayGigiBryant pic.twitter.com/sggICwoVCC— RIP KOBE GIANNA ❤️2/24/20😢 (@repuTaylorERA) May 1, 2020
It’s Gigi Bryant’s Birthday. Can’t believe she’s really gone, young legend 👑 pic.twitter.com/Rw0jT6kgFN— ＷＮＢＡ Ｈａｎａ (@WNBAhana) May 1, 2020
Happy birthday Gigi Bryant 🙏🏽 may you both Rest In Peace #KobeBryant #gigibryant pic.twitter.com/u6yAY2OzIn— Joseph (@josephespitia2) May 1, 2020