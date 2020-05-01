Kobe Bryant Fans Celebrate Daughter Gianna Bryant's 14th Birthday 3 Months After Helicopter Crash

It's been three months since NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash. While it's been hard for fans to process that Bryant and his daughter are gone, May 1 is a little tougher as it's Gianna's birthday. She would have been 14 years old, and fans went to social media to show her a ton of love.

"God knew they couldn't be on this earth without each other. He had to bring them home to him together," Kobe Bryant's wife and Gianna's mother Vanessa said during their Celebration of Life event in February. "Babe, you take care of our Gigi. And I got Nati, Bibi and Coco. We're still the best team. We love and miss you, Boo Boo and Gigi. May you both rest in peace and have fun in heaven until we meet again one day. We love you both and miss you. Forever and always. Mommy."

Vanessa continued: "Gianna Bryant is an amazingly sweet and gentle soul. She was always thoughtful. she always kissed me goodnight and kissed me good morning," Vanessa said. "There were a few occasions where I was absolutely tired from being up with Bianka and Capri and I thought she had left for school without saying goodbye. I text and say 'No kiss?' and Gianna would reply with, 'Mama, I kissed you but you were asleep and I didn't want to wake you.'"

Gianna wanted to play basketball at the University of Connecticut and then go on to the WNBA. UConn and the WNBA paid tribute to her, and Kobe Bryant fans wished her a happy 14th birthday.