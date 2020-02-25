Kobe Bryant Celebration of Life: Vanessa Bryant Gives Heartbreaking Final Message to Kobe and Gianna

The celebration of life memorial for Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant was filled with moving tributes, emotional moments, and, most importantly, a great deal of love. Vanessa Bryant even took to the stage at the Staples Center on Monday to deliver some remarks in honor of her late husband and daughter. And her closing statement, in which she directly addressed Kobe and Gianna, may just bring fans to tears.

“God knew they couldn’t be on this earth without each other. He had to bring them home to him together,” Vanessa said in regards to the tragic loss of both Kobe and Gianna, who passed away on Jan. 26. “Babe, you take care of our Gigi. And I got Nati, Bibi and Coco. We’re still the best team. We love and miss you, Boo Boo and Gigi. May you both rest in peace and have fun in heaven until we meet again one day. We love you both and miss you. Forever and always. Mommy.”

When Vanessa initially took to the stage, she received a standing ovation from the thousands who were in attendance at the celebration of life memorial. Understandably, she started to break down in tears when she started to speak. But, throughout her entire speech, Vanessa exhibited the epitome of strength and grace, particularly in the face of an unimaginable tragedy.

WATCH NOW: Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa, speaks publicly for the first time at the memorial for her husband and daughter

Elsewhere in her speech, Vanessa took some time to specifically address her daughter, whom she called Gigi.

“Gianna Bryant is an amazingly sweet and gentle soul. She was always thoughtful. she always kissed me goodnight and kissed me good morning,” Vanessa said. “There were a few occasions where I was absolutely tired from being up with Bianka and Capri and I thought she had left for school without saying goodbye. I text and say ‘No kiss?’ and Gianna would reply with, ‘Mama, I kissed you but you were asleep and I didn’t want to wake you.’”

“She knew how much her morning and evening kisses meant to me,” she continued to recount about her daughter. “She was so thoughtful to remember to kiss me every day. She was daddy’s girl but I know she loved her mama. She would always tell me and show me how much she loved me. She was one of my very best friends. She loved faith, she loved putting a smile on everyone’s faces.”

“I cannot imagine life without her,” Vanessa’s moving speech continued. “Mommy, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and Daddy love you so much, Gigi. I will miss your sweet handmade cards, your sweet kisses and your gorgeous smile. I miss you, all of you, every day. I love you.”