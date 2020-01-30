Vanessa Bryant Breaks Her Silence: Fans Continue to Send Support After She Posts Beautiful Tribute for Kobe and Gianna

Fans are continuing to show their support after Vanessa Bryant spoke out for the first time since the deaths of her husband, Kobe Bryant, and their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna. On Wednesday, three days after the fatal Sunday, Jan. 26 helicopter crash, Bryant made her Instagram account public, sharing a touching tribute to the victims shortly after.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on Jan 29, 2020 at 4:59pm PST

Although Bryant has disabled comments on all of her posts, fans are showering her with support on social media, many reacting to the devastating loss and the strength she has shown on Twitter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“At a time when she is experiencing this horrific loss, she takes the time to come out and thank US. And makes sure the other families in the crash aren’t forgotten,” tweeted one person. “The character and strength of Vanessa Bryant is something to behold.”

“She is so strong,” added another. “God Bless her & her family. God will provide & her angels.”

“I have no idea how she found the strength to do this, especially because she owes us nothing,” commented a third. “God bless her and her family and may He continue to wrap them in his arms and hold them up during thos absolutely unimaginably horrific time.”

“I don’t even know what to say,” wrote someone else. “We all love the Bryant Family so much and all prayers are with Kobe, Gianna, Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka & Capri. Only love.”

In her Wednesday post, Bryant, who wrote that she and her three remaining children are “devastated” by their losses, asked for fans to also rally support around the families and friends of the seven other victims whose lives were claimed in the crash. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has officially identified all victims: Bryant, 41; Gianna Bryant, 13; John Altobelli, 56; Keri Altobelli, 46; Alyssa Altobelli, 14; Sarah Chester, 46; Payton Chester; 13; and, pilot Ara Zobayan, 50.

“We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately,” Bryant wrote.

“To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy,” she added. “To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org.”

At this time, an official cause of the crash has not been determined. An investigation is ongoing.