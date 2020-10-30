Vanessa Bryant Approved to Add Youngest Daughter Capri to Kobe's Trust

✖

Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's youngest daughter can now be added to Kobe's trust. As reported by Entertainment Tonight, new court documents were filed on Wednesday granting Vanessa's petition to add Capri to Kobe's trust, which was established before his death. Vanessa originally filed legal documents in March.

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash back in January. The trust was created in 2003 and has been amended several times throughout the years whenever Kobe and Vanessa would have another child. The last time the trust was legally amended was in 2017. This news comes a few weeks after the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals to win their 17th championship. Bryant led the team to five championships in his 20-year career, and Lebron James, who signed with the Lakers in 2018, paid tribute to Bryant after winning the title.

"We got as close as you possibly can be, when that moment happened," James said of Bryant's death. "It brought the whole basketball world close as well, but when you're internal and it hits home, it just means that much more and we locked in from that very moment in saying, 'This is bigger than us.'" Kobe and Gianna were remembered in February in a Celebration of Life event at the Staples Center. Vanessa spoke at the event and sent a message to her husband and daughter.

"God knew they couldn't be on this earth without each other. He had to bring them home to him together," Vanessa said in regards to the tragic loss of both Kobe and Gianna, who passed away on Jan. 26. "Babe, you take care of our Gigi. And I got Nati, Bibi and Coco. We're still the best team. We love and miss you, Boo Boo and Gigi. May you both rest in peace and have fun in heaven until we meet again one day. We love you both and miss you. Forever and always. Mommy." Bryant is considered one of the best players in NBA history. Because of his success, the five-time NBA champion earned $680 million in his career. According to Forbes, Bryant took in $323 million in playing salary and $357 million in endorsements.