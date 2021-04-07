Vanessa Bryant Says 21-Month-Old Daughter Capri Has the 'Kobe Stare', Calls Her 'Daddy and Gigi's Twin'

✖

Vanessa Bryant believes her youngest daughter is looking more like her father. On Tuesday, Bryant went to Instagram to share a photo of Capri and realized that she is looking like the late Kobe Bryant every day. Vanessa Bryant also stated that Capri looks like her sister Gianna Bryant who died in a helicopter crash with Kobe and seven other people in January 2020.

"It’s the KOBE stare for me~Capri Kobe," Vanessa wrote while also adding "Daddy and Gigi’s twin." The photo was one of many Bryant shared of the family celebrating Easter. This also comes shortly after Bryant revealing that her daughter Natalia got accepted into USC, a school Kobe loved as he attended football and basketball games and spoke at different film classes.

"Tears of joy," Bryant wrote in the caption of an Instagram video. "I’m SO happy for you Nani! I know daddy is so PROUD OF YOU. I am so PROUD OF YOU!! Your hard work and dedication was so worth it. You pushed through the most excruciating pain imaginable and you succeeded. I wish Daddy and Gigi were physically here to celebrate but I know they’re here in spirit. We love you so much!"

Bryant recently spoke to PEOPLE about losing her husband and daughter and said that being there for her family helps her keep going every day. "This pain is unimaginable [but] you just have to get up and push forward," she said. "Lying in bed crying isn't going to change the fact that my family will never be the same again. But getting out of bed and pushing forward is going to make the day better for my girls and for me. So that's what I do."

She also revealed how Kobe and Gigi give her inspiration. "I guess the best way to describe it is that Kobe and Gigi motivate me to keep going," she says. "They inspire me to try harder and be better every day. Their love is unconditional and they motivate me in so many different ways." Bryant will be able to honor her husband soon when he's inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame next month. Kobe was selected to the Class of 2020, but the ceremony was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.