Watch: Vanessa Bryant Shares Video of Daughter Natalia Getting Accepted Into USC

✖

Vanessa Bryant is very proud of her and Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia. On Tuesday evening, Bryant posted a video on Instagram that shows Natalia's reaction to getting accepted into USC, her "top school." This is the latest college Natalia has been accepted to as she has also got the nod from the University of Oregon, Loyola Marymount University and the University of California, Irvine, according to PEOPLE.

"Tears of joy," Bryant wrote in the caption of the video. "I’m SO happy for you Nani! I know daddy is so PROUD OF YOU. I am so PROUD OF YOU!! Your hard work and dedication was so worth it. You pushed through the most excruciating pain imaginable and you succeeded. I wish Daddy and Gigi were physically here to celebrate but I know they’re here in spirit. We love you so much!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant)

In another Instagram video, Bryant shows Natalia celebrating with USC gear and balloons that feature the school colors. "Congratulations Nani Banani!!!!!!" Vanessa wrote. "If you wouldn’t have been accepted I would’ve had to have stabbed these balloons in the guest room and have thrown all this away. Thank goodness you got in. I had these shoes made for [Natalia Bryant] in hopes she’d get in to her top school. Daddy and Gigi are ALWAYS here. Forever and always Principessa."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant)

Bryant's husband, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, and their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash in January 2020. The couple also has two younger daughters, Bianka, 4, and Capri, 21 months. Vanessa Bryant is happy that Natalia got accepted into USC because she will be closer to home. Additionally, Kobe was a big USC fan as he attended football and basketball games as well as spoke to classes.

"Kobe Bryant briefly went to summer school at UCLA after his rookie season with the Lakers but he quickly adopted USC as his school," reporter Arash Markazi wrote on Twitter. "He would occasionally attend games, speak at classes and hired USC film students at his company. Now his oldest Natalia will be going to USC." Earlier this month, Vanessa talked about how resilient Natalia has been since her father and younger sister died last year.

"I'm extremely proud of Natalia," she said to PEOPLE. On top of her own grief, she has balanced her senior year of high school, applying to colleges, nurturing her sisters, and just recently signing her own modeling contract with IMG."