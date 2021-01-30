Utah Jazz: Shaquille O’Neal's Beef With Donovan Mitchell Explained

✖

The Utah Jazz are drawing attention as a "darkhorse team" due to the 11-game win streak. The team is demolishing opponents on the court while sparking critical comments from Shaquille O'Neal. The Inside the NBA co-host has specifically called out Donovan Mitchell while saying that the fourth-year player "doesn't have it."

O'Neal made the comments during a TNT broadcast. He then took part in an awkward postgame interview with Mitchell where he hinted that his critique should be used as motivation. "This is Shaq. I said tonight that you are one of my favorite players but you don't have what it takes to get to the next level," O'Neal said following the win over the Pelicans. "I said it on purpose; I wanted you to hear it."

The Hall of Fame center then asked Mitchell what he thought about the comments after his season-high 36 points, prompting a simple response of "aight." The Jazz player said that he has been hearing those comments since his rookie year and that he would continue to "do what I do" amid the criticism of him. The moment sparked a number of comments from prominent figures in the sport, including other members of the Jazz.

Several players came to Mitchell's defense after the strange postgame interaction with O'Neal. Rudy Gobert said that the hosts can say what they want and that they will have to keep watching the Jazz as the streak continues. He said that he hopes O'Neal and co. have to keep watching the team until July.

"I’ve been a big fan of Don’s and seeing the way he’s grown over the last few seasons, even before I was here. His progression has been great, and I don’t know how you can make make a statement regarding his progress at such a young age," said Mike Conley, per USA Today. "He’s a guy that’s gotten better every year. He’s added things to his game. And he’ll continue to get better."

The players were not the only ones coming to Mitchell's defense. Social media users also had some fun at O'Neal's expense. One person posted a photo on Instagram that showed Mitchell dunking on the Hall of Famer while saying that O'Neal "doesn't want that smoke." Others just said that the interview was weird and that the former Los Angeles Lakers player should "stop hating" on the next generation of NBA players.

O'Neal did ultimately respond to the criticism. He posted several photos featuring him and some of the NBA's biggest names, including Kobe Bryant and LeBron James. "This is what greatness at the guard position looks like," O'Neal wrote. "I played with the best ever-to do it . You know I know what best look like. [don't have to hate]. Y'all kno I got G14 classification to say what I say."