USWNT Star Julie Ertz Makes Big Career Move Following World Cup Loss

Julie Ertz made a big announcement after the United States women's national team (USWNT) lost to Sweden in the round of 16 in the World Cup. The 31-year-old soccer star announced her retirement after being with the team for 10 years.

"Unfortunately this is my last time in this crest," Ertz told ESPN following the match. Ertz returned to soccer earlier this year after giving birth to her son, Madden, last August. After competing in a pair of friendlies and signing with Angel City of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), Ertz made the USWNT roster for the World Cup in June.

"The future is in absolutely great hands," Ertz said. "You know, sometimes you learn the most from your failures, which sucks. But it's part of my career as well." Ertz then added, "I'm so excited for [the USWNT] in the future." Ertz began her USWNT career in 2013, and during her 10-year run, she appeared in 122 matches and score 20 goals. Ertz missed out on winning the World Cup this year but helped the team win in 2015 and 2019. Additionally, Ertz won a Bronze medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo and won two CONCACAF Women's titles.

In 2021, around the same time Carli Lloyd announced her retirement, PopCulture.com spoke to Ertz about how long she wanted to play for the USWNT. "Man, she's proven that you can do it," Ertz said. "I love sports so much. I have been blessed enough to be able to train with her when I'm in Philly, so I've seen her train day in and day out. Her mentality is like no other, so being her teammate is unbelievably grateful to see, to get there. Could my body survive that? I personally don't know for me specifically, but I love playing this sport so much.

"I just kind of take it, I guess, year-by-year or day-by-day and making sure that I can compete to the best that I can. But yeah, it's definitely an amazing accomplishment, but one that again, motivates and only inspires your teammates. So, I mean ... I, again, see her work rate every day. So I'm not that surprised."