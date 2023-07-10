Megan Rapinoe Announces Retirement Following Upcoming Soccer Season

United States women's national team legend Megan Rapinoe is ending her soccer career. Over the weekend, the 38-year-old soccer star announced her retirement from the sport following the conclusion of the 2023 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season. She will play in her final World Cup later this month in Australia and New Zealand before she joins her long-time NWSL club OL Reign.

"I've been able to have such an incredible career, and this game has brought me all over the world and allowed me to meet so many amazing people," Rapinoe said during her press conference. "I feel incredibly grateful to have played as long as I have, to be as successful as we've been, and to have been a part of a generation of players who undoubtedly left the game better than they found it. To be able to play one last World Cup and one last NWSL season and go out on my own terms is incredibly special.

"I want to thank my family for being by my side all these years. Thanks to all my teammates and coaches all the way back to my first days in Redding, on to college at the University of Portland and of course thanks to U.S. Soccer, the Seattle Reign and especially Sue, for everything. I will forever cherish the friendships and support over the years in this game, and I am beyond excited for one last ride with the National Team and the Reign."

Rapinoe began her international soccer career in July 2006. So far, Rapinoe has appeared in 199 international matches and has scored 63 goals. She helped the USWNT win World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019 and led the squad to an Olympic gold medal during the 2012 Games in London. In 2021, Rapinoe helped the team earn a bronze medal at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

"Megan Rapinoe is one of the most important players in women's soccer history and a personality like no other," U.S. Women's National Team head coach Vlatko Andonovsk said. "She has produced so many memorable moments for her team and the fans on the field that will be remembered for a very long time, but her impact on people as a human being may be even more important. It's been a wonderful experience to coach her in the NWSL and for the National Team and I'm looking forward to her being an important part of our team at the World Cup."

Rapinoe is known for being a social activist, supporting LGBTQ+ rights as she came out in July 2012. Her work off the pitch resulted in her winning the Presidential Medal of Freedom in July 2022. Rapinoe is engaged to WNBA legend Sue Bird who announced her retirement from basketball last year.