Soccer Star Julie Ertz Expecting First Baby With NFL Star Zach Ertz

Julie Ertz and her husband Zach Ertz are about to become new parents. On Monday, Julie, who is a member of the United States Women's National Soccer Team announced she and Zach are expecting their first child together. On Instagram, Julie, 29, shared her maternity photos which included Zach, who is a tight end for the Arizona Cardinals.

"Adding to our starting lineup… Baby Ertz! Psalms 30:11-12," Julie and Zach said in the Instagram post. The couple got married in March 2017 in Santa Barbara, California, according to PEOPLE. They met in 2012 through mutual friends while Zach was playing football at Stanford University and Julie was on the soccer team in Santa Clara. Zach, 31, asked Julie to marry him in 2016.

"Being married to a professional athlete is a huge blessing because he understands the lifestyle completely," Julie told PEOPLE in May of last year. "We both know what it takes to reach the top of our sports, so we are always on the same page with our daily routines, and we keep each other disciplined." Julie has been with the USWNT since 2013. In her career, Julie has helped the team win two World Cups and earn a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

In July of last year, Julie spoke exclusively to PopCulture.com about how long she will play soccer following Carli Lloyd's retirement. "Man, she's proven that you can do it," Ertz, 29, told PopCulture when talking about Lloyd. "I love sports so much. I have been blessed enough to be able to train with her when I'm in Philly, so I've seen her train day in and day out. Her mentality is like no other, so being her teammate is unbelievably grateful to see, to get there. Could my body survive that? I personally don't know for me specifically, but I love playing this sport so much."

Zach was traded to the Cardinals in October after spending nearly eight seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. In 11 games with the Cardinals and six with the Eagles, Zach caught 74 passes for 763 yards and five touchdowns. In his career, Zach has been selected to the Pro Bowl three times and helped the Eagles win the Super Bowl during the 2017 season.