US Women’s National Team Star Julie Ertz Shows off Arm at Eagles Training Camp

Julie Ertz is all about supporting her husband, Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz, and that was on full display as she attended a practice at the team’s training camp. And not only she attended training camp, but the U.S. Women’s soccer star was also able to go on the field and throw the football with Zach before he had to go to work. And by the looks of it, Julie has a pretty strong arm.

Julie and Zach have been married for two years and they have had each other’s backs ever since. Last month, Julie made an appearance on the NFL Network show Good Morning Football and Zach surprised her.

“I gotta tell you. You and Zach are role models to married people. I’m not even kidding,” Good Morning Football host Kyle Brandt said (via 247Sports). “This has become a thing bigger than sports. The way you support each other. The way you’re on social media. The way you’re at each other’s games. People are seeing this and looking at this as the sign of spousal support and love and I mean that. It’s really cool.

“I mean Zach even described you as a freaking baller. You ever been described that way (looks at GMFB co-hosts Kay Adams and Nate Burleson). I haven’t! What is it like when he shows up like that and he’s right there for you?”

Julie responded, “I couldn’t once believe that our schedules aligned. Our schedules never align, but he could be there from the second game on which is insane! Honestly, it was really emotional. In the stands of such a big tournament and I see Zach. They gave family seats that were right there, Row 1, and I got to see him. Playing the national anthem, I’m already emotional as it is and seeing my best friend and my No. 1 supporter (right there).”

Julie is referring to the World Cup which the USWNT won. Later in the segment, Zach surprised Julie via Skype and he said he was happy to go travel to France to support his wife and her teammates.

“Being able to be over there for an extended period of time, it was incredible to be out there and seeing her do what she loves, Zach said. “I thought she played just unbelievable the entire tournament. The way she dominated on the pitch was so fun to watch and I’m just so proud of her.”

With Zach having a Super Bowl ring and Julie having two World Cup titles, they are one the top power couples in sports.