'Untold' Volume 3: Netflix Releases Trailer for Sports Docuseries

A popular sports docuseries is returning to Netflix. On Tuesday, the streaming service released the official trailer for Untold Volume 3, and the new season will feature some of the most controversial figures in sports. It will premiere on Aug. 1 with the first documentary Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child. That will be followed up by Untold: Johnny Football (Aug.8), Untold: Hall of Shame (Aug. 15) and the volume will end with Untold: Swamp Kings (Aug. 22).

"From boxing to football to doping scandals, these new stories go well beyond the headlines and upend what we thought we knew. Premiering weekly, each character-driven story hinges on candid, intimate first-person accounts from those who lived it – to reveal the grit, resilience, heartbreak, triumph, and even humor beneath the sweat," the official synopsis states.

"Jake Paul gets up close and personal as he tries to transcend YouTube stardom to revolutionize the fight world. Johnny Manziel, the Texas A&M quarterback hailed as 'Johnny Football,' burns bright until he flames out under pressure. Victor Conte and Balco spin a dark web that tangles up top athletes in a steroid controversy. And the story of the Florida Gators' stunning rise and fall in college football from 2005 to 2010 – featuring Coach Urban Meyer and star players such as Tim Tebow, Brandon Siler and Brandon Spikes – is finally told in the definitive document of what really happened."

Jake Paul the Problem Child, Johnny Football and Hall of Shame will be 70-75 minute films while Swamp Kings will be four episodes each episode being 45 minutes long. Executive producers of Untold are Chapman Way, Maclain Way; Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, and Isabel San Vargas for Propagate; Ryan Duffy, Doug Banker, Mike Seander; Louise Norman and Tom Sheahan for RAW.

Untold debuted in 2021 and some of the people/events featured are Caitlyn Jenner, Mardy Fish, Manti Te'o, Tim Donaghy, Christy Martin, AND1 and the brawl in the Palace at Auburn Hills. In an interview with CNN last year, Untold co-creator Maclain Way talked about producing a docuseries about Te'o who became a victim of a catfishing incident.

"When we got the news that we'd be able to make more Untolds and we'd have a Volume 2, this was a story that was on our literal and proverbial whiteboard of sports ideas," Way said. "It's just always been a white whale in the sports documentary space; it's something that my brother and I remember very well, just kind of reading the news media on it and all the noise."