UFC Fighter Walt Harris Sends Emotional Message to Late Stepdaughter Aniah Blanchard

UFC fighter Walt Harris’ stepdaughter, Aniah Blanchard, has passed away after being reported missing back in October. Once Harris and his family learned the news, he paid tribute to her with an emotional message on Instagram, thanking Blanchard for being there for him no matter what.

“My sweet baby girl… I just wanna thank you for helping me change my life for the better… For teaching me how to be a man and a better father! For being my biggest fan win, lose , or draw! For always knowing what to say to put a smile on my face and lift me up when I was down and wanted to give up. You light up my world I’m so many ways,” he wrote.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Harris continued by saying he’s not sure what he’s going to do because of the pain him and his family are going through right now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Walt Harris (@thebigticket205) on Nov 28, 2019 at 6:11am PST

“This pain is unbearable,” he continued. “I know you want me to be strong but it so hard baby it so hard. I’m gonna find away I promise you I will. Right now nothing makes sense and I’m so lost. I just want you back. I hope I made you proud… I’m gonna keep going daddy just needs time. I love you so much.”

He finished by telling her to look after the family because they will need it during this difficult time.

“Look after us like you always did,” Harris wrote. “We need you now more than ever. My lil mighty mighty tiger is a angel now. I love you baby girl forever and ever!”

Many fans and fellow UFC fighters showed their support for Harris and his family. Jessica Penne, A UFC fighter, wrote, “I’m so sorry for your loss. I’m sending all of my love and support to you and your family.”

Another UFC competitor, Jalin Turner wrote, “I’m so sorry for your loss. My condolences to you and your family. Stay strong brotha!”

And Ariel Helwani who covers UFC for ESPN, wrote, “So sorry for your loss, Walt. My heart goes out to and your family.”

The good news is three suspects are in custody for the death and disappearance of Blanchard including Ibraheem Yazeed who has been charged with murder and could be hit with the death penalty if convicted.