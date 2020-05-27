UFC: Fans Are Fired up About Las Vegas Return

The UFC is returning to Las Vegas after a recent trip to Jacksonville due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Nevada State Athletic Commission has approved two UFC events, which will be held at the commission's APEX facility. The first event takes place on May 30 and features Tyon Woodley vs. Gilbert Burns.

With the revelation on Wednesday, the UFC fans responded with excitement. They expressed the opinion that APEX is a great place to hold events and that MMA has been away from Las Vegas for too long. UFC 249 took place in Jacksonville amid Florida allowing events without fans in attendance. Viewers expressed the opinion that the event in Florida was a success, but they still called for the UFC to return to Sin City.

Of course, having MMA back in Las Vegas does not mean that fans will be allowed to attend. These events will still be held in relatively empty buildings due to the coronavirus. The UFC will also follow approved testing protocols to ensure the safety of the fighters.