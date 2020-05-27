UFC: Fans Are Fired up About Las Vegas Return
The UFC is returning to Las Vegas after a recent trip to Jacksonville due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Nevada State Athletic Commission has approved two UFC events, which will be held at the commission's APEX facility. The first event takes place on May 30 and features Tyon Woodley vs. Gilbert Burns.
With the revelation on Wednesday, the UFC fans responded with excitement. They expressed the opinion that APEX is a great place to hold events and that MMA has been away from Las Vegas for too long. UFC 249 took place in Jacksonville amid Florida allowing events without fans in attendance. Viewers expressed the opinion that the event in Florida was a success, but they still called for the UFC to return to Sin City.
Of course, having MMA back in Las Vegas does not mean that fans will be allowed to attend. These events will still be held in relatively empty buildings due to the coronavirus. The UFC will also follow approved testing protocols to ensure the safety of the fighters.
Nevada Athletic Commission approves first Las Vegas UFC event. pic.twitter.com/pMkZaembmz— mma 21+ ⚉ (@mma21plus) May 27, 2020
UFC is back in Las Vegas Saturday night! #LetsGo #UFC #WoodleyBurns https://t.co/7lTzb2ZQBU— Erica Kaiser (@EricaKaiser_) May 27, 2020
Looks Good to go— Samir The Gorilla (@KhabibSamir) May 27, 2020
Happy but sad we can’t be there! pic.twitter.com/GUw665G888— sara beyonce (@SaraBeyonce) May 27, 2020
The UFC has officially been approved to return to Las Vegas this weekend. pic.twitter.com/molp8KNXo0— Jack Crosby (@JCrosbyCBS) May 27, 2020
@MadLabMMA pic.twitter.com/Un7yiR4j5M— Chet (@cambo_ranch) May 27, 2020
We've got the all-clear for Saturday night.🔥#UFC | #MMA https://t.co/I5DfOt1iM0— UFC Deluxe (@UFCDeluxe) May 27, 2020
#vegas is back #UFC https://t.co/xUmfvK372Z— Dave Ross (@drosssports) May 27, 2020
#UFC is coming back to Vegas on May 30 and June 6!! Lets go!! Tyron Worley and Amanda Nunes will be the headliners of these separate cards.— Yuriy Andriyashchuk🇺🇦🇷🇺 (@YuriyATL404) May 27, 2020
This arena was built for fights. Good news!#UFC https://t.co/D1RmTe3Da9— Niners Dan (@Dan82523) May 27, 2020