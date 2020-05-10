UFC 249: Francis Ngannou Knocks out Jairzinho Rozenstruik in 20 Seconds, and Viewers Are Losing It
UFC 24 was without an in-person audience, but viewers at home erupted after seeing one of the night's most explosive fights, Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik. Not only was it a fiery bout, but it was also the quickest of the night, clocking in at only 20 seconds. Seconds into the match, which was held at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, Ngannou unleashed on Rozenstruik, who had notably talked a bit of smack leading up to the fight. A series of punches from Ngannou knocked Rosenstruik across the mat and into the cage, with the referee stopping the bout seconds later.
“I had fun out there, it wasn’t something I was chasing,” Ngannou said after the fight, per Sherdog.com. “When I chase the knockout, it doesn’t work, so I don’t chase anymore. When he called me out, I’m like, ‘This guy doesn’t know what he’s doing.’ He just came here and had a few knockouts, but I didn’t see anything impressive, but I don’t mind people calling me out.”
Viewers — including a few famous faces — were in awe of Ngannou's brute force. Many took to Twitter shares clips of the match, reaction memes about the KO and general thoughts on what's next for Ngannou.
WOW! Francis Ngannou is scary UFC 249. pic.twitter.com/CNaFOp9k2u— Chris Malone (@chrismalone111) May 10, 2020
Francis Ngannou KNOCKS OUT Jairzinho Rozenstruik in 18 seconds. Holy.— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 10, 2020
Francis Ngannou kills Jairzinho Rozenstruik in 20 seconds. 🗣🗣
He is insane Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic don’t want that smoke. 😂😂#UFC249May 10, 2020
At this point anyone that agrees to step into an octagon with Francis Ngannou is certifiably insane pic.twitter.com/5tMRxjzQBg— George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) May 10, 2020
Yooooo who is trying fight that man!?!?! @francis_ngannou #UFC249— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) May 10, 2020
This is hilarious, this reaction is real. The moment I saw @francis_ngannou start to head downhill I knew jarzinho was in trouble. Crazy , insane , power. This dude gives the refs heart attacks, they run in like they’re trying to save his opponents lives, maybe they are sheesh! https://t.co/qWi4pBAHal— Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) May 10, 2020
Everybody after Francis Ngannou's K.O.#UFC249 pic.twitter.com/Qq6doc1Xx4— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 10, 2020
In the same night where Justin Gaethje beat Tony Ferguson. Some #MMA Fans are holding on to the narrative. That @francis_ngannou cannot win because, "Stipe already beat his ass." If #UFC249 should teach fight fans anything, is that some fighters.. EVOLVE! pic.twitter.com/j8oBUyDRjj— KevinNoel (@KevinNoel) May 10, 2020