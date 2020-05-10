UFC 249: Francis Ngannou Knocks out Jairzinho Rozenstruik in 20 Seconds, and Viewers Are Losing It

UFC 24 was without an in-person audience, but viewers at home erupted after seeing one of the night's most explosive fights, Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik. Not only was it a fiery bout, but it was also the quickest of the night, clocking in at only 20 seconds. Seconds into the match, which was held at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, Ngannou unleashed on Rozenstruik, who had notably talked a bit of smack leading up to the fight. A series of punches from Ngannou knocked Rosenstruik across the mat and into the cage, with the referee stopping the bout seconds later.

“I had fun out there, it wasn’t something I was chasing,” Ngannou said after the fight, per Sherdog.com. “When I chase the knockout, it doesn’t work, so I don’t chase anymore. When he called me out, I’m like, ‘This guy doesn’t know what he’s doing.’ He just came here and had a few knockouts, but I didn’t see anything impressive, but I don’t mind people calling me out.”

Viewers — including a few famous faces — were in awe of Ngannou's brute force. Many took to Twitter shares clips of the match, reaction memes about the KO and general thoughts on what's next for Ngannou.