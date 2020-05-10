UFC 249: Tony Ferguson Loses to Justin Gaethje, and Fans Have Thoughts

Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson faced off in a heated brawl at UFC 249 Saturday night, and it did not go Ferguson's way. Ferguson, who was originally set to face UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at the event, was the favorite to many, but Gaethje came out swinging. He took down Ferguson via TKO 3 minutes, 39 seconds into Round 5, becoming the interim UFC lightweight champion while Nurmagomedov is unable to defend the title due to coronavirus travel limitations. It was a bloody finish that had viewers sound off on Ferguson's tough defeat, including UFC exec Dana White.

"I actually thought the fight should have been stopped sooner," White said after the bout, per ESPN. "Tony took a lot of damage tonight. Not only did he take a lot of damage, it was from a guy who hits like a f—ing truck, a guy who punches very hard and usually knocks people unconscious when he hits them with those shots."

Others were also in awe of how much punishment Ferguson took, sounding off with memes and other remarks on Twitter. Others mourned the presumed permanent loss of the highly anticipated face off against Nurmagomedov, and some simply paid their respects to the 36-year-old fighter.