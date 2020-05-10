UFC 249: Henry Cejudo Retires After Dominick Cruz TKO, Surprising Fans

An audience-free UFC 249 went down on Saturday night, with one of the highlights being Henry Cejudo's second-round TKO on Dominick Cruz, retaining the UFC Bantamweight Championship. However, the moment that got people talking occurred just after the fight, with Cejudo announcing his retirement from the sport.

"I'm happy with my career," Cejudo said after the bout, per ESPN. "I've done enough in the sport. I want to walk away and enjoy myself. I'm 33 years old. I have a girl now, watching me from back home. Since I was 11, I've sacrificed my life to get to where I was tonight. I'm retiring tonight. Uncle Dana (White, UFC President), thank you. Everybody here, thank you so much."

White later said on SportsCenter, "it really didn't shock" him when Cejudo retired, being as he had been discuss the possibility behind the scenes. However, fans at home were taken aback, and took to Twitter to relay their suprise and pay their respects to the UFC fighter.