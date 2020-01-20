UFC 246: Who Is Conor McGregor’s Girlfriend Dee Devlin?

Conor McGregor returned to action on Saturday as he took on Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in UFC 246. And McGregor had no issues in his first UFC fight since October 2018 as he beat Cerrone via TKO in 40 seconds. Once the match was over, McGregor was seen kissing his longtime girlfriend, Dee Devlin.

But who exactly is Devlin? According to Page Six, Devlin and McGregor have been together since 2008. However, the two grew up down the road from each other in Crumlin which is a suburb of Dublin, Ireland and it has led to McGregor telling different versions of the story of how they first met. He did mention the two flirted with each other on the now-defunct social media platform called Bebo and the two hit it off. It has led to Devlin being a big part in McGregor’s rise in the MMA world.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“When I first met him, though, he didn’t have cauliflower ears, and I remember thinking: ‘Oh God, what if he gets cauliflower ears, that would be terrible!’” Devlin said in VIP Magazine. “He has them now and I don’t remember him without them.”

“Every day, since I started out in this game, she’s supported me,” McGregor said in the same interview. “She’d drive me to the gym, and she’d listen to all my dreams. Dee is a lifesaver for me. I wouldn’t be doing this if it wasn’t for her, and that’s for sure. I’m doing all of this for her.”

With McGregor being one of the top fighters in the world, Devlin became part of his brand. The former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion hired Devlin which means they get to travel together and she is with him during his training sessions.

The couple has also built a family together. In May 2017, the two welcomed their son, Conor Jr., in the world. In January 2019, Devlin gave birth to their daughter, Croia.

“My girlfriend worked very hard throughout the years and stuck by me when I had essentially absolutely nothing,” McGregor said according to the Mirror. “I only had a dream that I was telling her.

“For me to be able to take her out of work, give her everything she’s ever wanted and to travel the world with her fills me with pride. It keeps me going.”

Devlin has an Instagram account and she has over 1.6 million followers. Her posts include photos of McGregor and the couple’s two children.