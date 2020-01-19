UFC 246: Tom Brady Refused to Predict McGregor/Cerrone’s Winner Despite Dana White’s Best Efforts

As you may have heard, Tom Brady (aka the GOAT) attended the UFC 246 match between Conor McGregor and Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone on Saturday. Prior to the fight, Brady met up with UFC President Dana White, who tried to get the New England Patriots player to predict who would come out of the match on top. However, Brady, as classy as ever, didn’t reveal who he thought would win the whole thing, despite White’s best efforts.

“You know, I hate predictions because I hate when people predict our scores,” Brady said when asked by White to predict the fight’s outcome. He went on to say that it’s really down to McGregor and Cerrone and that he’s looking forward to a great fight no matter who wins.

“I love Conor. Cowboy’s tough to beat. So, either way, that’s why we’re here to watch the show,” he added.

Ultimately, McGregor did manage to come out on top, beating Cerrone in under a minute. After the fight, the controversial fighter opened up about what he has planned for his next match-up. According to PFL MMA’s Chamatkar Sandhu, McGregor plans on meeting with White and Lorenzo Fertitta, former UFC CEO, in order to toast to his success and to discuss plans for his next fight.

“The who doesn’t matter. I’m looking at dates now,” McGregor said.

The fighter also related that it’s possible that he could face Khabib Nurmagomedov once again. As you’ll recall, McGregor lost against him in October 2018 during UFC 229.

“I want to create spectacles for the people,” he said. “That would be a spectacle… I’m more Russian than that man. So, I’d love to fight him there.”

In October, when UFC 246 was first announced, McGregor related that he’s down to fight anyone, including Nurmagomedov, as he makes his grand return back to the UFC world.

“That is my comeback fight. It is 12 weeks this Saturday. I am in prime physical condition. I have agreed the date with the company,” he announced at the time, per Sports Illustrated. He went on to say that he wasn’t going to reveal the opponent (which ended up being Cerrone) because there was a chance that the UFC could change it, as he explained. No matter who McGregor fights next, he expressed that he’s more than ready to meet them in the ring.

“I’m going to go through the entire roster like a chain saw through butter,” he said.

