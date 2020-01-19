UFC 246: Jeremy Renner Spotted at T-Mobile Arena for Big Conor Mcgregor Fight, and Fans Have Concerns

Conor McGregor and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone are preparing for their massive battle at UFC 246, and the stars are out in force. New England Patriots quarterback, Tom Brady drew a significant amount of attention, as well as a loud cheer. But he was not the only A-Lister on hand as Avengers star, Jeremy Renner was also spotted in the crowd as he waited to see McGregor’s return to the octagon.

The man who portrays Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been out of the public eye since the fall amid allegations of drug abuse and death threats. Renner has repeatedly denied these allegations, but many on social media believe that he is guilty. They even mentioned the various accusations repeatedly in response to Renner being spotted in the crowd.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“He’s co main against his wife,” one user on social media wrote in reference to allegations that Renner threatened to kill his ex-wife. Others simply commented that the actor was at the UFC event in an effort to “learn some new moves.”

“Sorry [UFC]… but you brought the wrong Avenger tonight,” one UFC fan wrote. They also added a photo of actress Scarlett Johansson to prove their point. They thought that an appearance from the star who portrays Black Widow would have been appropriate considering that she has an upcoming film.

This was not a universal response, however, as some UFC fans just wanted to know information about Renner. Many even asked “who?” in response to the footage of the actor. They weren’t familiar with The Avengers or any of the Marvel films, nor were they eagerly anticipating the standalone Hawkeye-centric series on Disney+.

“For real? That’s your star??? Oh how times have got hard !!” an MMA fan wrote in response to the UFC’s Twitter account. Another weighed in and said that Renner was a B-List actor at best. They didn’t believe that he compared to the other top stars in the crowd, such as Brady.

For these fans, Renner was simply another face in the crowd. Some compared him to comedian Chris D’Elia while others confused him with actor/director Clint Eastwood. Another section of fans wanted to know why Renner was getting mentioned but Nick Carter and Tommy Chong were both overlooked during the various introductions on Saturday night.

Photo Credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images