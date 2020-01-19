UFC 246: Conor McGregor’s Potential Next Opponent Jorge Masvidal Trolls Him With Versace Robe at Ringside

During the (brief) course of UFC 246, there were many moments that got fans talking. One of those moments likely had to do with Jorge Masvidal, who appeared at the fight in order to troll Conor McGregor all whilst wearing a Versace robe. If you’re a UFC fan, you might recall that the choice of designer apparel has a strong tie to McGregor himself.

Masvidal was in attendance during McGregor’s fight against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone on Saturday, Jan. 18. In order to possibly try and get a reaction out of the Irish fighter, Masvidal wore a Versace robe to the event, the very same one that McGregor wore during an open workout for his 2017 fight against Floyd Mayweather, as MMAFighting.com noted. In response to Masvidal’s fashion choice, McGregor expressed that he wasn’t exactly a fan of the move.

“Talk about blowing it,” he said about Masvidal’s Versace outfit. “If you ask me, that was ridiculous. I don’t know what was going on there. The old ladies in Ireland wear the house coats watching soap operas.”

Who wore it better? They should probably fight about it. pic.twitter.com/WnaZ8odEaU — Mike Chiappetta MMA (@MikeChiappetta) January 19, 2020

“So I’m like what’s this guy sitting there? I don’t know, whatever, all the best,” McGregor continued. “I know what it is [wearing the same robe]. Why? I don’t know either. I’m just whatever. I don’t know.”

It’s possible that McGregor and Masvidal could face each other in the ring sometime soon. Back in October, when UFC 246 was first announced, McGregor said that he’s interested in fighting just about anyone, including the winner of the Nov. 3 bout between Masvidal and Mate Diaz (the winner of which was Masvidal).

Recently, after his fight with Cerrone, McGregor said that he would be down to fight Masvidal, but didn’t commit to naming a specific person as his next chosen opponent.

“Of course [I would fight him], let’s see what happens,” the fighter said, also per MMAFighting.com. “I’d like to scoop up — that’s not a great belt is it? But I’ll still take it. Add it to the list.”

As for Masvidal, he’d be down for the fight, as well, as he related back in July 2019.

“If you want this fight my brother, I’m right here man. Let’s get it f—king crackin,’” he said, as TMZ Sports reported. “He knows I’m only going for one thing on him⁠—the off button. I’m not going in there to outpoint him or nothing.”

Photo Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images