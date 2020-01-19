UFC 246: Conor McGregor's Performance Slammed by Rival Nate Diaz, Calls Him 'Weak As F—'

✖

Nate Diaz, one of Conor McGregor's rivals, was not impressed with McGregor's performance at UFC 246 on Saturday night. Diaz, who beat McGregor at UFC 196 and lost their rematch at UFC 202 in 2016, called McGregor's match against Cowboy Donald Cerrone "weak as f—." On Saturday night, it took McGregor just 40 seconds to knockout Cerrone.

Diaz shared his three-word review of the match on Twitter Saturday night, moments after McGregor was victorious. "And why the f— u in a robe [shake my head]," Diaz added in another tweet, referring to Jorge Masvidal's outfit.

"This s—s alll fake," Diaz added in a third tweet.

During his post-match press conference, McGregor was asked about Diaz's tweets and had the perfect response.

"Let's go, Nathan. Let's go, brother. Number 3," McGregor said through a smile, reports USA Today. "It's always here. We're right here, Nathan."

It's not clear who McGregor will fight next, but if UFC President Dana White is looking for a big name to face him, Diaz probably is not on the radar. Diaz's last match was against Masvidal at UFC 244 in November 2019, and lost in a knockout. Diaz's pro record stands at 20-12.

During the post-match press conference, White suggested a rematch between McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov could be on the table. Nurmagomedov is undefeated and beat McGregor at UFC 229 in October 2018.

"When you look at what makes sense, we're at a place right now where Conor was saying going into the Khabib fight (at UFC 229) – he had lot of personal stuff," White said. "Some stuff (was) self-inflicted. He had injuries. He had all these things going on. He has been obsessed with getting that rematch because he knows he wasn't 100 percent, right?"

"When you look at this for Khabib, Khabib is 28-0," White pointed out. "He's undefeated. You start talking about this kid's legacy. First of all, to go 28-0 in this sport? I don't care who you've fought. It's tough to do. Well, this guy is a world champion. After tonight, with how Khabib won the first time, and how famous Khabib has become since that first fight, we're looking at Hagler-Hearns. We're looking at Ali-Foreman (or) Ali-Frazier. This is a massive fight with global appeal. It's the fight you make."

As for McGregor, he is not focused on the next match now. Instead, he just wants to spend time with his family after preparing for UFC 246.

"I don't think the 'who' matters," McGregor said Saturday night. "The who doesn't matter for me now. I'm looking at dates now. I know March was there. I'm going to have a look at a calendar and see where we're at... I'll be ready. I'll have a celebration tonight. I'll chill with my kids tomorrow. I'll show Junior the fight on the tele and see how he reacts. I'll see what he thinks of it. Then (I'm) back to training."

Photo credit: Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images