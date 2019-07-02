Tyler Skaggs: Late Angels Pitcher Found in Hotel Room, Investigation Ongoing

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim pitcher Tyler Skaggs was reportedly found unresponsive in his Texas hotel room, according to police. The 27-year-old pitcher died suddenly Monday, just two days after pitching for the Angels. The team’s Monday night game against the Texas Rangers was cancelled.

The Southlake, Texas, police department told The Blast Skaggs was found unresponsive in his hotel room at 2:18 p.m. local time.

“Officers arrived and found the male unresponsive and he was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the police said.

Authorities added that no foul play is suspected and the investigation is ongoing.

The Blast also reported that emergency dispatch received a call reporting a “possible death investigation.”

On Monday, the Angels shocked fans by announcing Skaggs’ death with a statement on Twitter.

“It is with great sorrow that we report Tyler Skaggs passed away earlier today in Texas,” the team said. “Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels Family. Out thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carli and his entire family during this devastating time.”

The Rangers also confirmed Monday’s game would not be played as scheduled out of respect for the Angels and the Skaggs family.

“The Texas Rangers organization wants to express its deepest sympathies to the family of Tyler Skaggs and to the entire Angels organization on this shocking loss,” the Rangers said. “The thoughts and prayers of every member of the Texas Rangers and all of their fans are with the Angels organization at this difficult time.”

“All of us at Major League Baseball extend our deepest condolences to Tyler’s wife Carli, their family, their friends and all of his Angels’ teammates and colleagues. We will support the Angels’ organization through this most difficult period, and we will make a variety of resources available to Tyler’s teammates and other members of the baseball family,” Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement.

Skaggs was born in Woodland Hills, California, and played baseball at Santa Monica High School before the Angels drafted him in 2009. He was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2010 and made his MLB debut with Arizona in 2012. In 2013, he was traded back to the Angels and had Tommy John surgery in 2014, forcing him to miss the entire 2015 season.

The left-hander returned to the Angels’ rotation in the 2016 season. He missed part of the 2017 and 2018 seasons thanks to more injuries.

Skaggs’ final start was on Saturday in a game in Anaheim against the Oakland A’s.

