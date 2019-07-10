Tyler Skaggs Honored With All-Star Game Moment of Silence, and Fans Have Chills

Major League Baseball paid tribute to Tyler Skaggs, the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim pitcher who died on July 1, with a moment of silence ahead of the 2019 All-Star Game. Players from both the MLB’s American and National Leagues stood together on the field and solemnly paid tribute to their colleague, who died at age 27.

Moment of silence at the 2019 All-Star Game for Tyler Skaggs. pic.twitter.com/qeP3pefPLc — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) July 10, 2019

“At this time, we ask that you join us in remembering the life of Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, who passed away last Monday,” announcer Joe Buck asked ahead of the moment. “Beloved by his teammates and family, Tyler was a vibrant member of the baseball community, whose positive spirit extended far beyond the baseball field. Please join us in a moment of silence in memory of Tyler Skaggs.”

Fans watching at home and in the stands were in awe of the thoughtful moment.

Moment of silence for Tyler Skaggs was incredible, unreal for this many people to be that quiet 🤫 — Scott Springer (@Springco) July 10, 2019

The moment of silence for Tyler Skaggs at the #AllStarGame was incredibly powerful. You could hear a pin drop at Progressive Field. — Ryan Murphy (@mtxemurph) July 10, 2019

That was a bone chilling moment. The moment of silence for Tyler Skaggs let’s you know just how close teammates can mean to a person, team, and community. #AllStarGame2019 #mlballstargame — 𝕽𝖊𝖉_𝕷𝖊𝖌𝖘 (@Red_Legs69) July 10, 2019

Many viewers were shocked at how quiet the field of thousands was as a memorial banner to the player flashed on screen.

Other complimented the MLB for dedicating time on one of the most-watched games of the year for the late star, whose cause of death is still not known.

Nice tribute for #Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs before the #AllStarGame2019. Note the patch on everyone’s uniform too. — CK Smith (@cksmith_) July 10, 2019

Beautiful moment of silence to honor Tyler Skaggs. R.I.P. 😥 #MLBAllStar — Wayne C. Yang (@waynemusiker) July 10, 2019

Aside from the moment of silence, players also wore the number “45” on patches. Two of Skaggs’ Angels teammates, Mike Trout and Tommy La Stella, are also wearing 45 as their jersey numbers in the late pitcher’s memory.