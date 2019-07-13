Sports

Tyler Skaggs Fans in Awe After Los Angeles Angels’ No-Hitter Stats Line up With His Birthday

The Los Angeles Angels sent off late pitcher Tyler Skaggs on Friday night with a packed tribute as […]

The Los Angeles Angels sent off late pitcher Tyler Skaggs on Friday night with a packed tribute as they played against the Seattle Mariners on what would have been his 28th birthday. The team, who all wore Skaggs’ 45 jersey number, ended up pulling off a no-hitter in a 13-0 victory. However, the stats soon sent went from impressive, to quite eerie.

As Stats by STATS pointed out after the game, the last time a no-hitter was pulled off in California occurred when the Baltimore Orioles faced off against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland on July 13, 1991. That date was also the day Skaggs was born.

Fans then looked a step deeper, pointing out that the Angels scored 7 runs in the first inning, and 13 in total. That combines to 7-13, the date of the game and of Skaggs’ aforementioned birth date. Skaggs’ high school jersey number was 11, and this was the 11th no-hitter in Angels history. Teammate Mike Trout hit a home run with a distance of 454 feet, lining up with Skaggs’ 45 jersey number.

Furthermore, Skaggs’ last game he pitched was on June 29 against the Athletics, adding another bit of symmetry to the situation.

Fans just could not believe all the facts that lined up during the tribute night, and expressed their awe of social media.

Skaggs died on July 1 while in Southlake, Texas, with the team. His cause of death is not yet known, but foul play is not suspected.

