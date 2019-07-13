Tyler Skaggs Fans in Awe After Los Angeles Angels’ No-Hitter Stats Line up With His Birthday

The Los Angeles Angels sent off late pitcher Tyler Skaggs on Friday night with a packed tribute as they played against the Seattle Mariners on what would have been his 28th birthday. The team, who all wore Skaggs’ 45 jersey number, ended up pulling off a no-hitter in a 13-0 victory. However, the stats soon sent went from impressive, to quite eerie.

The @Angels paid tribute to Tyler Skaggs by throwing a combined no-hitter against the Mariners in Anaheim. The last time there was a combined no-hitter in the state of California? Orioles-A’s in Oakland on July 13, 1991 – the same day Tyler Skaggs was born.#TheHaloWay — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) July 13, 2019

As Stats by STATS pointed out after the game, the last time a no-hitter was pulled off in California occurred when the Baltimore Orioles faced off against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland on July 13, 1991. That date was also the day Skaggs was born.

Fans then looked a step deeper, pointing out that the Angels scored 7 runs in the first inning, and 13 in total. That combines to 7-13, the date of the game and of Skaggs’ aforementioned birth date. Skaggs’ high school jersey number was 11, and this was the 11th no-hitter in Angels history. Teammate Mike Trout hit a home run with a distance of 454 feet, lining up with Skaggs’ 45 jersey number.

The #Angels all wear #45 for Tyler Skaggs and get a combined no-hitter! They score 7 in the 1st and 13 total, Tyler’s birthday, 7/13. The last combined no-hitter in the state of California? July 13, 1991, the day Tyler Skaggs was born. #RIPSkaggs #TheHaloWay #CantMakeThisUp #MLB pic.twitter.com/VTnXm9BvNJ — Patrick 🤔🤷🏼‍♂️😂 (@pnaught13) July 13, 2019

Trout home run was 454 feet. 45 forwards and backwards. Skaggs wore #11 in high school. That was the Angels 11th no hitter in team history. Angels scored 7 runs in the first inning. 13 total. Tomorrow is his birthday on 7/13 — Daniel Jacobson (@Daniel_Jac9) July 13, 2019

And the last game Tyler pitched was at Angel Stadium vs. the A’s — Jenn (@baseballnchill) July 13, 2019

Furthermore, Skaggs’ last game he pitched was on June 29 against the Athletics, adding another bit of symmetry to the situation.

Fans just could not believe all the facts that lined up during the tribute night, and expressed their awe of social media.

Moments like this is what makes it more than a game ⚾️⚾️ pic.twitter.com/XIZvegqTYR — Cristian Aviles (@Caviles1118) July 13, 2019

This story just keeps getting better. Synchronicity is a beautiful thing. — J P (@jaredmpaul) July 13, 2019

Made my heart stop. So cool. No way was it all coincidence! — doreen hernandez (@CubanistaGirl) July 13, 2019

Skaggs died on July 1 while in Southlake, Texas, with the team. His cause of death is not yet known, but foul play is not suspected.

Photo Credit: Michael Zagaris/Oakland Athletics/Getty Images