Tyler Skaggs and Los Angeles Angels Fans Devastated After Cause of Death Comes Out

Tyler Skaggs, the late Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim pitcher, was under the influence of a mix of narcotics when he died on July 1, per a a toxicology report released Friday by the medical examiner’s office in Tarrant County, Texas. In light of the sad news, many fans of the late pitcher are taking to social media to share their thoughts on his death.

Skaggs, 27, was found dead in his hotel room in Southlake, Texas, while traveling with his teammates, and, per the Los Angeles Times, that was due to him choking on his own vomit while under the influence of “alcohol, fentanyl and oxycodone intoxication with terminal aspiration of gastric contents.”

This is an unfortunate reveal, but one that has become increasingly common across the U.S. in recent years. According to the Center for Disease Control, synthetic opioids such as fentyl and and tramadol were involved in 28,000 deaths in 2017. That stat does not even include the deaths from another synthetic drug, methadone.

It appears Skaggs is the latest name to be added into the tragic statistic, and fans are beside themselves.

Feel terrible for the family of Tyler Skaggs. This is an illness and needs to be treated as such: with compassion and medical resources. https://t.co/q3DeyR7PMx — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) August 30, 2019

Many of the initial reactions have sent love to the Skaggs family.

Skaggs’ loved ones released a statement to media as the medical examiner’s report went public, describing the drug use as “out of character” and revealing that a member of the Angels staff is considered the suspected supplier of the drug.

Devastating, and it doesn’t seem like this story is over. So sad for the Skaggs family, who have to navigate this very, very publicly. https://t.co/NOsjl3KCIG — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) August 30, 2019

“We are heartbroken to learn that the passing of our beloved Tyler was the result of a combination of dangerous drugs and alcohol. That is completely out of character for someone who worked so hard to become a Major League Baseball player and had a very promising future in the game he loved so much.

“We are grateful for the work of the detectives in the Southlake Police Department and their ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding Tyler’s death. We were shocked to learn that it may involve an employee of the Los Angeles Angels. We will not rest until we learn the truth about how Tyler came into possession of these narcotics, including who supplied them. To that end, we have hired attorney Rusty Hardin to assist us.”

An autopsy does not define somebody’s worth, and it sure as hell does not define Tyler Skaggs & his worth. Tyler was an amazing person and if you look at him differently because of how he died, you’re a shitty person. pic.twitter.com/hUT7GvXR4b — j🥂 (@almoraseager) August 30, 2019

With this unsavory news coming to light, some online thought it was proper to insult Skaggs, who was known for his time with the Arizona Diamondbacks, and his legacy.

Luckily, many fans and onlookers dismissed these detractors, saying that his drug use did not diminish his career achievements.

tyler skaggs’ autopsy doesn’t mean shit & ur trash if u think any less of him pic.twitter.com/hwdnft92tM — Bush Leaguer (@BushLeague101) August 30, 2019

While many now wonder if the MLB’s numerous tributes to the late pitcher will continue, most fans seem to not care about the circumstances around his passing.

Most do want the supplier to be brought to justice, but the drug use itself is being seem by many as an illness (addiction) Skaggs suffered from and think he should not be judged for it.

Tyler Skaggs had opioids and alcohol in his system when he died.



This tweet is not to shame him or berate him. It’s to remind you to be careful and ask for help when you need it.



The world is a scary place and addiction is real.



❤️ to his family. — Gel ♥ (@LttleGel) August 30, 2019

A lot of MLB fans online decided to take this moment as a cautionary tale.

With synthetic opioids becoming such a widespread issue, fans hoped Skaggs’ death would be seen as another reason for drug users to practice caution or get clean.

Terrible news to hear about the cause of Tyler Skaggs’s death. Opioids are a serious epidemic in this country and hopefully that changes. Unfortunately it claimed the life of another young man with a promising future #RIP45 — DJ Kleinbard (@_DJ3K) August 30, 2019

Many also used the opportunity to revive the “RIP 45” hashtag on Twitter, which refers to Skaggs’ jersey number. However, just as when it was first created, the hashtag led to some controversy online when it began to trend.

The fact that #RIP45 is being used for any purpose besides celebrating the life of a gifted athlete and raising awareness for a dangerous health crisis is SICKENING. As a society we cannot bring politics into every damn aspect of our free speech. RIP Tyler Skaggs 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/JdKWvRei96 — Mr. Clean (@mrcleancleanmr) August 31, 2019

As occurred when Skaggs initially died, many instead took to the “RIP 45” hashtag to express thoughts about Donald Trump, who is the 45th U.S. president. Despite those hijacking the discussion, many still tried to keep the focus on Skaggs and the addictions many others Americans are also struggling with.

Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died after ingesting a lethal combination of opioids & alcohol…



Tragic…



Proving once again that addiction doesn’t differentiate between ones socioeconomic status, age, race, or religion.



DON’T START!



Nobody’s life was ever improved by using. pic.twitter.com/00JcLNpz3R — Bob Marsdale (@BobMarsdale) August 30, 2019

Most agree that if there’s any bright spot in the the loss Santa Monica, California native, it is that some facing addictions will see what could happen to them and get clean.

Anyone seeking help with their addiction is encouraged to call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). More information on the SAMHSA hotline can be found here.

Photo Credit: Jeff Gross/Getty Images