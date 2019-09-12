Tyler Skaggs and Angels Fans Still Weighing in on Twitter After Cause of Death Comes Out

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs passed away on July 1 and it was something that shook Major League Baseball. On Aug. 30, it was determined that Skaggs’ cause of death was due to “a mix of fentanyl, oxycodone and alcohol in his system led him to choke on his own vomit.” The death has been ruled an accident.

“It is with great sorrow that we report Tyler Skaggs passed away earlier today in Texas,” the Angels said in a statement at the time. “Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels Family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carli and his entire family during this devastating time.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

How he died has led to a big debate on players using drugs. The Skaggs family has blamed the organization for an employee giving Skaggs the drugs while fans online have said Skaggs knew what he was getting into.

Scroll down to look at the top reactions from fans who are still talking about the late pitcher.

Reason For Drugs

Take real look at Tyler Skaggs death and tell us all why he needed these pain relievers!

Maybe mechanical force mitigation is more important than pitching coaches effort on it. — Lon Fullmer (@dirtberry) September 11, 2019

This fan wanted to know why Skaggs needed to take the drugs. Lon said, “Take a real look at Tyler Skaggs death and tell us all why he needed these pain relievers! Maybe mechanical force mitigation is more important than pitching coaches effort on it.”

We’ll never know the reason, but it’s safe to safe to say there are other baseball players taking pain relievers throughout the year since it’s a long season.

Cy Young Candidate

Back in March, I wrote up six dark horse MVP and Cy Young candidates.

Bieber and Castillo will get Cy votes. Taillon got hurt (again). Clevinger’s been great when healthy. Pivetta’s been awful. RIP Tyler Skaggs. — Joe Lucia (@Joe_TOC) September 11, 2019

This fan believed Skaggs was a dark-horse candidate to win the American League Cy Young Award. He said, “Back in March, I wrote up six dark-horse MVP and Cy Young candidates. Bieber and Castillo will get Cy votes. Taillon got hurt (again). Clevinger’s been great when healthy. Pivetta’s been awful. RIP Tyler Skaggs.”

Changes in the Drug Program

“Major League Baseball and its players’ union expect to discuss changes to the sport’s drug program after an autopsy report revealed that Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs had oxycodone, fentanyl and alcohol in his system when he was found dead on July 1.” — Rosenthal Center (@RosenthalCenter) September 11, 2019

Because of Skaggs’ death, there will be some changes in the MLB’s drug program. This Tweet states: “Major League Baseball and its players’ union expect to discuss changes to the sport’s drug program after an autopsy report revealed that Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs had oxycodone, fentanyl and alcohol in his system when he was found dead on July 1.”

Not Funny

Steve yelled at me the other day for cutting a Tyler Skaggs joke during commercial break. What’s the big deal? Now that we found out he died from drugs, I think its okay. Steve agreed, but said it was bad for the show… oh the insanity — Drunk Jason Bennetti (@DrunkJasonSox) September 10, 2019

This fan decided to crack a joke about Skaggs while doing a show. He said, “Steve yelled at me the other day for cutting a Tyler Skaggs joke during commercial break. What’s the big deal? Now that we found out he died from drugs, I think its okay. Steve agreed, but said it was bad for the show… oh the insanity.”

Learning the Consequences

@DreKnott Tyler Skaggs death is beyond tragic. But when STO shows a memorial & Matt comments on the loss, it is incumbent to mention HOW he died.There are too many lives cut short by drug abuse. Young fans need to be told the gravity of consequences their decisions can have. — Kevin Welcsh (@KWelcsh) September 10, 2019

Another fan wanted to make sure young fans get the message about using drugs and what damage it can do. He said, “Tyler Skaggs death is beyond tragic. But when STO shows a memorial & Matt comments on the loss, it is incumbent to mention HOW he died. There are too many lives cut short by drug abuse. Young fans need to be told the gravity of consequences their decisions can have.”

Could Turn Ugly

@JFordBaer Tyler Skaggs tragedy could turn the MLB on its head. NO WAY did he procure that poison by himself. His Family would NEVER had mentioned that an LAA employee was involved without knowing something solid. LAA Owner Arte Moreno is running scared. He hired two law firms — Jason K Himelstein (@Heemelglobin) September 9, 2019

This fan thinks the death of Skaggs could mean bad things for the Angels: “Tyler Skaggs tragedy could turn the MLB on its head. NO WAY did he procure that poison by himself. His Family would NEVER had mentioned that an LAA employee was involved without knowing something solid. LAA Owner Arte Moreno is running scared. He hired two law firms.”

Knowing the Truth

@dylanohernandez A St. Louis paper said that Angels Pitcher Tyler Skaggs Died of Accidental Overdose: “Laced Prescription Pills”. How do they know? .. being “laced”, at least for me connotes something untoward and nasty. I hope the media keeps the pressure on in finding the truth — Jason K Himelstein (@Heemelglobin) September 11, 2019

Finding out the truth is the one thing this fan wants out of this ordeal. He said, ” A St. Louis paper said that Angels Pitcher Tyler Skaggs Died of Accidental Overdose: “Laced Prescription Pills”. How do they know? .. being “laced”, at least for me connotes something untoward and nasty. I hope the media keeps the pressure on in finding the truth.”

Sad Season

Sad season all the way around. From the passing of Tyler Skaggs to the vicious Lucroy injury to current skid. Hopefully with some of the promising prospects joining the big league club and a free agent pitcher signing or two, the Angels can return to the postseason next year…👍 — Jeremy (@justajeremy39) September 11, 2019

This Angels fan reflects on the 2019 season and it hasn’t been a happy one to say the least: “Sad season all the way around. From the passing of Tyler Skaggs to the vicious Lucroy injury to current skid. Hopefully, with some of the promising prospects joining the big league club and a free agent pitcher signing or two, the Angels can return to the postseason next year.”