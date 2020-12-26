Ty Jordan, Utah RB, Dead at 19 Following Accidental Shooting

✖

Ty Jordan, Utah Utes running back who was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, died on Saturday morning following an accidental shooting. He was 19 years old. Jordan was in Texas at the time of his death as Utah is not playing in the postseason, according to 247Sports. He was accidentally shot in a Dallas suburb.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported Denton (Texas) Police officers found a single gunshot victim, who died after being transported to a local hospital. An investigation deemed the gun was accidentally discharged. Utah coach Kyle Whittingham released a statement after hearing the news on Jordan.

Rest In Peace, #22. Forever in our hearts. We love you, Ty. pic.twitter.com/ZaXjWKg4Nc — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) December 26, 2020

"Words cannot express the devastation and heartache that our team is feeling right now upon learning of the tragic death of our teammate and brother, Ty Jordan," Whittingham said. “Ty’s personality and smile were infectious and he made a huge impact on our program in the short time he was with us. He leaves an indelible mark on each of us and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. From the bottom of our hearts, all of us in the Utah Football Family want to say we love you Ty and may you rest in peace."

Athletic director Mark Harlan also released a statement, saying he's "deeply saddened and shocked" to hear the news of Jordan's death. He also stated the school's "priority is on supporting his family and the student-athletes, coaches and staff in our football program who are so deeply hurting right now."

The Utes played in five games this year, and Jordan was very productive, rushing for 597 yards and six touchdowns on 83 carries. He also caught 11 passes for 126 yards and ended the season averaging 144.6 all-purpose yards per game.

"He's starting to separate himself even more. He's been our top guy and now he's getting more and more separation. ... But, Jordan by what you have evidenced tonight, is our number one back," Whittingham said and Utah's win over Oregon State. "He's getting used to speed of the Power 5 game. Things move fast in all lanes at the Power 5 level." Jordan originally committed to Texas before de-committing and signing with Utah. 247Sports ranked him the No. 59-ranked player in the state of Texas from the Class of 2020.