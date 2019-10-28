Two Women Flashed Astros Pitcher During World Series Game 5 and Twitter Is Still Reacting

Major League Baseball fans got an unexpected eyeful on Sunday night when two women — models Julia Rose and Lauren Summer — were seen flashing Houston Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole during Game 5 of the World Series. However, as a result of their actions, the MLB had to let them know they can no longer attend any games or events.

“During the game, you violated the fan code of conduct by exposing yourself during the 7th inning, in order to promote a business,” a letter read that was sent to Rose and Summer, which Rose shared on Twitter.

It was reported the reason the two flashed was to support breast cancer research. But it should be no surprise that the two can no longer attend a World Series game this year or any games for the foreseeable future. Ban or no ban, people are continuing to talk about what they did on live TV.

Here’s a look at Twitter users reacting to the women flashing the Astros pitcher.

Not a Good Look

When the stories of a #WorldSeries game are the home plate ump, a dark blue liberal crowd chanting for Trump to be locked up, and two girls flash their boobs on live TV, not a good look for @MLB and the Nats — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 28, 2019

Curtis Houck, who is the managing editor of News Busters, said the flashing is one of the few things that happened in Game 5 that wasn’t a good look for the MLB. That might be true, especially if families were watching. But it did get people talking about the World Series as the ratings are not as strong as they used to be.

Did You See That?

did i just see someone flash their titties????? during the world series game???????? — ✯ macy ✯ (@macyewagner) October 28, 2019

This fan couldn’t believe it when she saw it at first and had to ask everyone on Twitter if they saw the same thing. When it comes to live TV, there’s not much that can be done when it comes to editing things out,. And with the two women in the background, it wasn’t visible at first look.

Why Do it?

Why pay 5 figures for World Series tickets behind home plate just to flash your titties on national TV and get escorted out by security? Not saying I didn’t greatly appreciate the gesture, but the cost-benefit analysis seems dubious at best. — W.A. Thompson (@MrGeneralWill) October 28, 2019

This fan doesn’t understand why would anyone pay a tone of money to just get kicked out for flashing? There’s a chance the two women didn’t pay for the tickets and while they did get banned from going to any more baseball games, the attention they have received recently might be worth it.

Desperate Times

Desperate times call for desperate measures for Nationals fans I guess 🤷🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/aCukEfwasb — Mycah Hatfield (@MycahABC13) October 28, 2019

The Nationals lost the last two World Series games before Sunday, and this fan believes the two women flashing were trying to help the team get an important win. Turns out that didn’t work at all as the Astros win 7-1 and they are now leading the series 3-2.

Booing the President

The same people that booed the President…real classy…



Women flash Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole on live TV during World Series https://t.co/5zINkMaLqp via @ktbs — Linda (@lalady71055) October 28, 2019

This fan believes these are the same women who booed President Donald Trump when he was introduced to the crowd in attendance. Despite being in Washington D.C., the fans were not showing a lot of love for Trump.

Message for MLB

Julia Rose’s boobs behind home plate have gotten her banned for life from MLB ballparks. They’re just boobs, @MLB. — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) October 28, 2019

Busted Coverage thinks the MLB went a little too far when it comes to their decision on the women. It’s possible the women could fight the decision and explain why they did it, but even then it’s unlikely the league will back down from their decision.

Awareness for Yourself

You’ve got to be kidding. Don’t delude yourself, you didn’t do it to raise awareness for breast cancer… you did it to raise awareness of yourself! SMFH — GodlessAussie (@GodlessAussie) October 28, 2019

This fan thinks the women are lying when they say they did it for breast cancer awareness. The fan thinks they did to raise awareness for themselves and that could be true because they have gained a ton of attention. It will be interesting to see what happens next for the two women.

Having the Women’s backs

@JuliaRose_33 and @HeyLaurenSummer blessed us with some titties during the game tonight and they got banned for life for that. Smh that’s some BS given it was for Breast Cancer awareness too. @MLB needs to get their priorities straight. #SaveTheTatas #FCancer #WorldSeries — Reuben Hernandez (@reuben81691) October 28, 2019

This fan doesn’t think Rose and Summer should have been banned from attending baseball games because they were doing it to raise awareness for breast cancer and he told the MLB to “get their priorities straight.” It might have been a bold move for the MLB to ban them for life, but it’s not a surprise either, considering it was seen all over the world.