Two-Time Grand Slam Tennis Champion Accused of Second Doping Violation

A two-time Grand Slam tennis champion is once again dealing with doping issues. Simona Halep has been charged with a second doping offense over "irregularities in her athlete biological passport," according to BBC. The 31-year-old tennis star has been suspended since October after testing positive for a banned substance at the US Open.

Halep said on Instagram she feels "helpless facing such harassment" and denies the charges. "I tried two times to have the opportunity to be judged by an Independent Tribunal and the ITIA (International Tennis Integrity Agency) has constantly found reasons to postpone," Halep said. "Now that we have clearly established that I have been the victim of contamination, they came up with a so-called not normal evolution of my blood. Three world renowned experts that have studied my blood tests have been extremely clear that my blood is totally normal."

Simona Halep's biological passport charge could result in a multi-year ban from pro tennis.

Halep was suspended last year after testing positive for roxadustat, an anti-anemia drug that stimulates the production of red blood cells in the body. Nicole Sapstead, the ITIA's senior director for anti-doping, said: "We understand that today's announcement adds complexity to an already high-profile situation. From the outset of this process – and indeed any other at the ITIA – we have remained committed to engaging with Ms Halep in an empathetic, efficient and timely manner."

This week, Halep learned that her trial has been delayed for the third time, which led to her sounding off on social media. "The ITIA public states one thing while privately doing another," Halep said. I have repeatedly asked for my hearing and the ITIA has repeatedly sought to delay it. When is it going to stop? I ask the question once again.I am entitled to a quick hearing. Acting this way is contrary to my rights."

The ITIA responded: "We have proposed that both charges are heard together to avoid multiple hearings. To do this, we wish to provide all parties (including the independent tribunal) sufficient time to consider the significant materials associated with the latest charge. Ultimately it is a decision for the independent tribunal. Ms. Halep also has the opportunity to make her representations to them."

Halep won the French Open in 2018 and Wimbledon in 2019. She was ranked No. 1 in the world in 2017 and is currently ranked No.30. Halep has won 579 career tennis matches with 24 titles.