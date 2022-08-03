Two Denver Broncos Players Suffer Season-Ending Injuries in Same Practice

The Denver Broncos lost two key players during the same practice. On Tuesday, the team announced that wide receiver Tim Patrick and running back Damarea Crockett are expected to miss the 2022 season after suffering knee injuries during training camp. Patrick suffered his injury during an 11-on-11 drill, and Cockett left practice earlier after suffering an injury during a special teams drill.

Patrick has been with the Broncos since 2017 and has been a key piece to the offense. In the last two seasons, the 28-year-old has caught at least 50 passes for 730 yards and five touchdowns. The Broncos said Patrick was one of two receivers in 2020 with more than 70 targets and no drops. He only had three drops in 2021.

"Coaches usually flip [practice] around [after an injury] and keep going," Broncos safety Kareem Jackson said. "I think him going down, I think that's the longest I've ever see a practice be held, just for guys to kind of show their support. Tim is a big part of this team, big part of our offense. I tell him all the time: He's the heart and soul of that receiver room. It's definitely tough, and we'll try to rally behind him as much as we can, show as much support as we can and hope for the best."

"You always hate to see one of your teammates go down, but to see my brother Tim go down, it hurts," Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton said. "You see a guy who works his butt off all offseason. His preparation is second to none. He does everything he's supposed to do to be able to put himself in a position to go out and be successful. To see him go down with an injury, it was very unfortunate and we're just praying for the best and continuing to pray for him as we sit and wait."

Crockett has been with the Broncos since 2020. He didn't see any action during the 2020 season but played in 12 games in 2021 and recorded seven rushing yards on three carries while spending the rest of his time on special teams. Crockett originally signed with the Houston Texans in 2019 as an undrafted free agent from Missouri. He also spent time with the Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers before joining the Broncos.