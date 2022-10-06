Two AEW Stars Get Into Backstage Fight

Two top stars from All Elite Wrestling (AEW) were involved in a backstage fight, according to TMZ Sports. Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo were the two stars who got into the altercation at AEW Dynamite at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C. Wednesday night, leading to, El Idolo being sent home. TMZ Sports was told words were exchanged between the two before things turned physical. Guevara allegedly pushed El Idolo, and punches were thrown. TMZ Sports also said that this is not part of a storyline.

Before the fight, El Idolo spoke to Mas Lucha about why he had an issue with Guevara. "I had an issue with him because he once came to the locker room and complained that we hit him too hard," El Idolo said, per Wrestling Inc. "It's wrestling, solve it in the ring. If I hit hard, hit me hard, too. I learned that he came in and that he accused me like a little girl. After I learned about it, I spoke to him and asked if he had an issue with me, but he said he did not and that's all there was to it. It's funny because not even in WWE ... Sheamus likes to hit, and all my respect for him, because he loves to hit hard and loves the strikes. He is wild. Even The Miz likes to throw strikes. Not even John Cena complained about me, so if he did not complain, imagine this kid who is just starting."

Guevara went to Twitter and seemingly went after El Idolo. "You are a jobber. A favor hire. Be grateful b—," he wrote. That didn't sit well with El Idolo as he tweeted at Guevara about the confrontation. He said that Guevara didn't say anything to him while adding, "I won't beat your a—because I'm a professional."

"YOU didn't say s— to me you liar but here's some truth you ungrateful p—," Guevara responded. "You would be jobless if it wasn't for your dad-in-law. Are you really mad at me or mad at yourself for failing to get over for a SECOND time. Just go back to WWE like we all know you want to do & f— off."

According to Fightful Select, El Idolo was the aggressor in the fight while Guevara made attempts to not take part in the altercation. Both men had been spoken to and warned about not fighting and assured management they would not get into an altercation.