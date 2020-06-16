Twitter Flips out Over Release of 'Madden NFL 21' Trailer
The official trailer for Madden NFL 21 has been released, which means the video game will hit the shelves very soon. Originally, the trailer was slated to be shared at the beginning of June. However, the date was pushed back due to the George Floyd protests going on across the country. Along with the trailer, EA Sports revealed the cover for the original and MVP version of the game, which will feature Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.
The biggest question is how will Madden NFL 21 be different from the previous versions? In the official description, EA Sports wrote: "Innovative gameplay mechanics in Madden NFL 21 offer advanced levels of control and inspire creativity on both sides of the ball. Feel all-out control with the new Skill Stick ball-carrier system, dominate the edge with fresh pass rush moves, experience more open-field realism with tackle improvements, and have more fun with user-controlled celebrations."
All of that sounds like Madden NFL 21 could be one of the best video games of 2020. However, fans have been critical of EA Sports in the last few years for not making big improvements on the game. Here's a look at fans reacting to the official Madden NFL 21 trailer.
Go all out in #Madden21
Pre-order now 🏈 https://t.co/2eaUgOqGk7 pic.twitter.com/jtUM1zNJ8i— Madden NFL 21 (@EAMaddenNFL) June 16, 2020
Me: Can’t wait to buy #Madden21 with the updated rosters and uniforms. I’m sure they upgrade the gameplay too.
Also me: pic.twitter.com/Gx6sCk4b09— Drew (@chancebraves) June 16, 2020
prevnext
Since #Madden21 is trending I’d just like to remind everyone that we haven’t had a good Madden game since 2007 when it peaked. #Madden08 pic.twitter.com/GQXiATvZq8— Thunder (@ThunderBIade) June 16, 2020
If Madden 21 adds an anthem mode you better believe I will be buying it #Madden21 pic.twitter.com/bK2guHhKJj— Traw (@Whatshis40) June 16, 2020
EA has been watching & ignoring the community beg for certain features for YEARS. Overhauls, new features that AREN'T MUT.— TotallyHuman (@TotallyHuman15) June 16, 2020
And they still have the nerve to highlight "Strike your pose" in the trailer?! #Madden21 pic.twitter.com/5LIC2P1sgC
prevnext
EA releasing the same game every year and people still buy it #Madden21 pic.twitter.com/xvQP7W4ylA— Λｌｅｘ² (@UCLALonzo) June 16, 2020
#Madden21 boutta finesse a $60 roster update pic.twitter.com/jllc5Hqhia— 𝒦𝐸𝒱𝐼𝒩😈 (@DrizzyKev) June 16, 2020
#Madden21 is legit 20 with new dance features pic.twitter.com/ENP8XFzZvq— Chad Haller (@ChadTHaller) June 16, 2020
prevnext
Best takeaway from #Madden21 reveal, this tidbit about linemen getting stronger against repeated moves. Something we hope to see expanded in the AI. pic.twitter.com/NuURxqFDGS— The Nano Blitz (@TheNanoBlitz) June 16, 2020
No mention of franchise mode ✅— RiseNFallPod (@RiseNFallPod) June 16, 2020
Another Superstar story mode no one asked for ✅
More ridiculously OP X factors that are unnecessary✅@EAMaddenNFL is consistent with their lack of effort, i'll give them that#Madden21 pic.twitter.com/tvwpuUNiCy
Lamar Jackson shed tears when he saw the #Madden21 cover for the first time.
He talked to @TerezPaylor about proving doubters wrong 😤
➡️ https://t.co/ONYnCQOPtj pic.twitter.com/QxUqoxPPSC— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 16, 2020
prevnext
Patrick mahomes after seeing Lamar Jackson got the cover of #Madden21 pic.twitter.com/76J11ewDzv— Dj🤫 (@SayyyGoDJ) June 16, 2020
hell yea can't wait to play #Madden21 this year!!!! pic.twitter.com/pbghtUvcm2— Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) June 16, 2020
I feel like everyone is hating on #Madden21 cause it’s a BLACK QB on the cover #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/3phtVbedDJ— Hoods Favorite Jiggalo 💕 (@HoodsJiggalo) June 16, 2020
prevnext
At least there is a new scoreboard for #Madden21 pic.twitter.com/YVk8UOnFPS— Ax (@DraftMANIAX) June 16, 2020
😑😑😑😑😑 #Madden21 pic.twitter.com/knO6DndFtS— Tyler Sullivan (@TylerSully) June 16, 2020
Every year it’s the same game. Do you even care about your consumers? #Madden21 pic.twitter.com/DHTz6xxbe3— Papi Petty (@papi_petty) June 16, 2020
prevnext
0:08 Seconds in, Why #34 Terrell Edmunds run right by Lamar and then JUMP in the air like he's batting a pass down!?!?!?! 😢😂😂😂 #Madden21 I cant do another year of Broken Football. https://t.co/kLDnNeyYjN— B♠Walker (@Spade_4U_32) June 16, 2020
I’m going to assume I’m not the only one who is completely underwhelmed by this trailer https://t.co/T9r3sRz9S8— Kyle (@Ky3217) June 16, 2020
Another year of disappointment #Madden21 pic.twitter.com/epMtojqYd9— Adam (@adszn_) June 16, 2020
prev
#Madden21 I'll just check it out when it comes on EA access.— I drink Yankee tears (@RonPoole16) June 16, 2020