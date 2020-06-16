Twitter Flips out Over Release of 'Madden NFL 21' Trailer

The official trailer for Madden NFL 21 has been released, which means the video game will hit the shelves very soon. Originally, the trailer was slated to be shared at the beginning of June. However, the date was pushed back due to the George Floyd protests going on across the country. Along with the trailer, EA Sports revealed the cover for the original and MVP version of the game, which will feature Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The biggest question is how will Madden NFL 21 be different from the previous versions? In the official description, EA Sports wrote: "Innovative gameplay mechanics in Madden NFL 21 offer advanced levels of control and inspire creativity on both sides of the ball. Feel all-out control with the new Skill Stick ball-carrier system, dominate the edge with fresh pass rush moves, experience more open-field realism with tackle improvements, and have more fun with user-controlled celebrations."

All of that sounds like Madden NFL 21 could be one of the best video games of 2020. However, fans have been critical of EA Sports in the last few years for not making big improvements on the game. Here's a look at fans reacting to the official Madden NFL 21 trailer.