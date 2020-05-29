NFL, EA Sports Agree to Multi-Year Extension of 'Madden' Video Game, and Fans Are Angry
It looks like the Madden NFL video game series is not going anywhere for a long time. This week, Electronic Arts (EA), NFL and the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) announced a multi-year partnership, which makes it the biggest gaming agreement in NFL history. This move means the Madden NFL franchise will be the only NFL simulation video game on the market, which has been the case for the last 15 years. Coming off the heels of Madden NFL 20 becoming the most successful game of the franchise and being played for over 330 million hours, there was a 30 percent increase of unique players year-over-year.
"Building on the most successful year ever for Madden NFL, this is a powerful time for EA SPORTS to come together with the NFL and the NFLPA in this new wide-reaching partnership," Andrew Wilson, CEO of Electronic Arts, said in a press release. "Together, we have a tremendous opportunity to entertain more players through new Madden NFL experiences, games in new genres and on new platforms, esports, and new innovations that will grow fans' love of the NFL around the world."
The agreement is good through 2026. the upcoming game Madden NFL 21, will be released this summer, and it should be a high seller. However, fans are not happy with the extended contract extension and shared their thoughts on social media.
EA/NFL renew exclusive License to Madden through 2026.
This is on the NFL. EA already has a horrible reputation. Days already been crappy and it just got worse.
Stop with the exclusive sports deals. We need competition! pic.twitter.com/GOhYWzfqOY— Aaron Huston (Sparhawk on TalkingChop) (@aahuston) May 29, 2020
@gmfb Why dont you do some real reporting on the @NFL and let them know that EA Sports sucks and they should not have exclusive rights to produce games. EVERYONE HATES EA SPORTS HOW LOUD DO I GOTTA SCREAM IT FOR YOU!— JoeMetsFan (@JoeMetsFan1) May 29, 2020
That's terrible, why not let #easports have some competition? The #2k20 team would be more than happy to be a competitor, and would definitely make a better product.. SMH 😵— John (@johnrwileys1) May 29, 2020
The NFL is under no obligation to ensure that multiple companies make sports sim games. The NFL itself is closer to illegal than the EA/NFL partnership is. https://t.co/paLQEIs0si— Andy Hutchins (@AndyMUTchins) May 28, 2020
EA, NFL extend exclusive partnership that tightens 'Madden' grip on video game market 👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾💩💩💩💩💩💩 they @EASPORTS better buy their way in b/c the day they let @2K make a another football game it’s over for #Madden20 https://t.co/V4XOQtowMf— rsvpw🍾ll ™️ (@wphov1) May 28, 2020
@EAMaddenNFL @EASPORTS @NFL @NFLPA don’t know how you’re happy with a game with an abysmal review.... sales are up bc MUT packs are ADDICTING. You know, like GAMBLING.. connected franchise sucks. Try playing a game on all-madden without losing your cool. Impossible. #maddensucks pic.twitter.com/BebMoBhR5V— Arona Sanchez (@Aroneazy) May 29, 2020
Outraged #nfl #easports pic.twitter.com/kVEisl36Kr— Patrick Smith (@PaddyBoyyyyy) May 28, 2020
I'm old enough to remember @SEGA releasing ESPN 2K5, a superior game to Madden that would have spurred competition and raised the bar for football games.
Instead @EASPORTS paid a fortune for the exclusive NFL rights and screwed all fans over with the same crap the last 15 years. pic.twitter.com/2Q74KT3wKm— Matthew Kabel (@MattKabel) May 28, 2020
@EASPORTS pays over 1 billion dollars to the rights to the @NFL to avoid competition. This is why @EAMaddenNFL has sucked for the last decade. pic.twitter.com/OMuFsfvTag— Paul Engle (@pengle8807) May 28, 2020
@NFL Why stay with @EASPORTS they suck. Maddens being trash since 2012 with Madden 13. Your dumb for sticking with EA. pic.twitter.com/3s3ZIz9MUg— Hunter (@ArnsdorfHunter) May 28, 2020
@EASPORTS nfl license another 6 years? You all make trash NFL games. 2K5 is still superior. You all need to step it up....then again it’s like talking to a brick wall. Take note yet again of greatness shown here.... @AngryJoeShow @EAMaddenNFL #bitcoin #nfl #NFLKickoff pic.twitter.com/JbuxFS1UBr— 🔥🔥🔥FREKI🔥🔥🔥 (@maxxrpbtc) May 28, 2020
The only way to show the @NFL that the majority of fans really hate @EASPORTS is to not buy the game, period. It’s been said for years but madden players fall for the trick every year. Sit on the sidelines, don’t buy the game. I bet the NFL pulls that exclusive deal real fast.— Ian Hunter (@TheHunterEra) May 28, 2020
That The NFL agreed to another Madden Deal that keeps ripping consumers off.— Sioux (@6ixxxion) May 28, 2020
@NFL @EAMaddenNFL @EASPORTS the exclusivity extension has turned me off, your success with madden 20 is inflated by a global crisis, not because of good content. I will not be buying another madden game after 20(and wish I didn't spend the money on that a it is trash).— Johnny5 (@Johnny5alive81) May 29, 2020
This proves what I've been saying for years, @EASPORTS has the game we want which they showed the NFL but they slowly feeding us that game. Madden 21 is going to be what Madden 2019 should have been smh https://t.co/jVoJ1Uqsd3— BishopMrEnigma (BME) ♟️😈🎮 (@BishopEnigma) May 29, 2020
EA sports doesn't care for their fans, they won't release the rosters for 2020 in madden 20 because they want you to spend another 60$ on the exact same game that just says madden 21 instead of 20 and has a different user interface— Jackson K. (@JacksonEKFTW) May 29, 2020
Another 5 years of trash.. pic.twitter.com/joWUDEVmn4— DMoney 💸🇮🇹 (@DMoneyDoesIt) May 28, 2020
So it’s gonna be garbage for the next 5 years? So I guess I’m not gonna buy it for 5 more years.— nation of eagles (@NationOfEagles) May 28, 2020
That's why the NFL renewed a five-year exclusive deal with EA in Madden because they don't care about the Madden Community or what we want they only care Madden has the Monopoly on football which forces us 2 buy a trash game every year and gives the NFL more money— Nutso22 (@nutso22) May 28, 2020