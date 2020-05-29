NFL, EA Sports Agree to Multi-Year Extension of 'Madden' Video Game, and Fans Are Angry

It looks like the Madden NFL video game series is not going anywhere for a long time. This week, Electronic Arts (EA), NFL and the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) announced a multi-year partnership, which makes it the biggest gaming agreement in NFL history. This move means the Madden NFL franchise will be the only NFL simulation video game on the market, which has been the case for the last 15 years. Coming off the heels of Madden NFL 20 becoming the most successful game of the franchise and being played for over 330 million hours, there was a 30 percent increase of unique players year-over-year.

"Building on the most successful year ever for Madden NFL, this is a powerful time for EA SPORTS to come together with the NFL and the NFLPA in this new wide-reaching partnership," Andrew Wilson, CEO of Electronic Arts, said in a press release. "Together, we have a tremendous opportunity to entertain more players through new Madden NFL experiences, games in new genres and on new platforms, esports, and new innovations that will grow fans' love of the NFL around the world."

The agreement is good through 2026. the upcoming game Madden NFL 21, will be released this summer, and it should be a high seller. However, fans are not happy with the extended contract extension and shared their thoughts on social media.