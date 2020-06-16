'Madden NFL 21' Trailer, Cover Released by EA Sports

✖

Madden NFL 21 is coming. On Tuesday morning, EA Sports released the official trailer for the video game. Fans also got a look at the cover, which features Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, the 2019 NFL MVP winner. EA Sports scheduled to release a first look at the game at the beginning of the month but decided to push the date back due to the George Floyd protests going on across the country.

In a statement by EA Sports, the company said "We stand with our African American/Black community of friends, players, colleagues and partners." The statement continued to say its attention is focused on ways to drive change "against the unjust treatment and systemic bias that is plaguing the nation. "We'll find another time to talk football with you," EA Sports added. Protests are still going on, but the company feels Tuesday was the right time to release info on Madden NFL 21 considering the game will be released on Aug. 25.

Madden 21 covers are out... pic.twitter.com/yUaj2uQPyN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 16, 2020

The event was originally announced in April, which was around the same time Jackson revealed to reporters he would be the cover athlete of Madden NFL 21. "It's always been a dream of mine since I was a little kid, since I first started playing Madden," Jackson said at the time. "It's dope. I have every Madden. To me to be on the front of it, it's a dream come true." Jackson is the right choice to be the cover athlete for Madden NFL 21, leading the Ravens to a 13-3 season in 2019 after throwing for 36 touchdowns and rushing for 1,206 yards His 36 touchdowns led the NFL and his 1,206 rushing years is a single-season record for a quarterback.

Madden NFL 21 is set to be released on Microsoft Windows, Playstation 4 and Xbox One. However, the game will also be available for the upcoming consoles Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X, which will be released around the holidays. The Aug. 25 release state is for gamers who purchase the MVP edition. For the normal edition, fans will be able to get their hands on it on Aug. 28. Madden NFL 21 will feature "innovative game innovative gameplay mechanics that offer advanced levels of control and inspire creativity on both sides of the ball."